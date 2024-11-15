Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Delnaaz recalls environment on sets during his death scene and we don’t blame them: ‘Real emotions made…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kal Ho Naa Ho recently clocked 21 years since its release, and fans rejoiced about it on social media platforms. Recently, Delnaaz Irani, who played the role of Naina's (Preity Zinta) best friend, Jaspreet (Sweetu), on the show, recalled how everyone became emotional to shoot the climax of the movie, which showcased the death of Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) in the film.

Despite two decades after its release, fans still weep over the death of fun-loving, helpful, and lively Aman in the film's climax. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Delnaaz Irani recalled that the atmosphere on the set was so intense and emotional, that everyone felt the raw emotions and cried in real.

Irani revealed she was supposed to miss being a part of the scene as she had scheduled a TV shoot for that day and asked the director for an off. However, he suggested her to be a part of the significant death scene as she played a vital character in the film.

She recounted, "He said, "Look, Delnaaz, this is a very big sequence, the most important part of the film, and I need you in this scene." I made sure that somehow I made things work out and was there for that shot."

The actress feels grateful to be a part of the scene because it was important in the film and revealed all the actors present in that came made it feel complete. She mentioned, "The atmosphere was so real that none of the actors used glycerin—everyone was actually crying, which made the whole scene very memorable." She added that real emotions made the scene unforgettable.

Kal Ho Naa Ho was directed by Nikkhil Advani in 2003 and became an instant hit. The film is loved for its emotional depth, SRK's romance, family drama, chart-topping music, impressive performances and a heartfelt storyline.

Moreover, fans are excited as the film is set to re-release today, on November 15, in PVR INOX, and audiences will have the chance to experience this cinematic gem again.

