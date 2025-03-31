Sikandar: Iulia Vantur expresses gratitude as fans laud her 'beautiful' voice in viral Lag Ja Gale song from Salman Khan-led movie

Salman Khan enjoys the love of millions of his admirers and well-wishers who pray for his success. Among them is Iulia Vantur, who not only stays in close quarters with the superstar but is often found attending all the intimate events of the Khan family. Recently, she collaborated with the actor and lent her voice to the viral Lag Ja Gale song in Sikandar. He expressed gratitude when her fans lauded her 'beautiful' voice in the track. Check it out!

In the power-packed trailer of Salman Khan’s action-thriller, Sikandar, one can see Rashmika Mandanna humming the iconic song, Lag Ja Gale to Khan’s character. While the reprised version of the old Lata Mangeshkar track touched many souls, not many knew that it is being sung by Iulia Vantur, in the movie.

After watching the film on the first day of its release, Vantur’s fans couldn’t help but lauded her impressive voice. Some even shared clips of the scene in which the song was played and heaped praise on the performer and model. A user expressed, “How beautiful ur voice is ahhh in love with ur sweet voice like you.” Another one noted, “You put a lot of soul behind the lyrics. Beautiful voice.”

She reposted both the posts on her Instagram Stories.

Well, this isn’t the first time Vantur and Khan joined hands for a project. Earlier, she sang the songs Seeti Maar and Zoom Zoom and Salman’s movie, Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai. Her voice was also heard in the tracks Selfish and Party Chale On in the 2018 film, Race 3.

Interestingly, at the grand trailer launch of AR Murugadoss’s film, the actor surprised the media when he sang the song, Lag Ja Gale, live on stage. He even stated that the track is one of the best parts of the action-thriller.

Coming to Sikandar, it’s a mass entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Salman, the movie also features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna and Sanjay Kapoor.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!