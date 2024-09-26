Simi Garewal REACTS to claims that Amitabh Bachchan ignores his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai amid Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumors

Rumors have been circulating for a while now about issues between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the Bachchan family. A recently viral video suggested that while Amitabh Bachchan frequently shares posts about his daughter Shweta Bachchan, he appears to intentionally refrain from posting about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media. In response, veteran actress Simi Garewal stepped in to defend Amitabh Bachchan, criticizing the trolls by stating, “You people don’t know ANYTHING.”

A recent post from the Instagram account Jagruuk Jantaa, which accused Amitabh Bachchan of neglecting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has gone viral. The video, featuring photos of Big B with his daughter-in-law Aishwarya and daughter Shweta, has been circulating widely online. In the clip, a woman discusses the double standards applied to daughters-in-law versus daughters, sharing her disappointment about Amitabh Bachchan's behavior despite her respect for his opinions and conduct.

She said that he often posts about his daughter and shares praise for Shweta’s photos from a decade ago. However, she noted the lack of acknowledgement from his family when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received an award. This observation prompted her to question whether being beautiful and educated matters at all once someone becomes a daughter-in-law, feeling they are simply seen as a ‘bahu’.

What particularly drew attention was the comment made by veteran actress Simi Garewal on the viral Instagram post. She expressed her support for Amitabh Bachchan and criticized the account for spreading unfounded rumors. In her response, she asserted, “You people don’t know ANYTHING. Stop it.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently awarded Best Actress at SIIMA 2024. Following this accolade, she captivated audiences at Paris Fashion Week, where she elegantly strutted down the runway in a stunning red gown featuring a dramatic train.

In the meantime, the actress appears to be quietly indicating that her relationship with Abhishek Bachchan is intact. Recently, she was seen without her wedding ring, which sparked speculation about their marriage. However, it seems she is keen to dispel any rumors, as she was spotted wearing her wedding ring again while attending Paris Fashion Week with her daughter, Aaradhya.

For those unfamiliar, speculation about issues between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan began when the actor shared a rather subdued birthday message for his wife. Following that, the seemingly affectionate couple was seen together multiple times, yet netizens suggested that something felt amiss between them, intensifying the rumors surrounding potential turmoil in the Bachchan family.

Aishwarya Rai tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007, in a lavish ceremony. The couple is blessed with a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

