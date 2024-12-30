The Sabarmati Report OTT Release: Vikrant Massey-led thriller to drop digitally on THIS date? Here’s what we know

The Sabarmati Report is a political drama starring Vikrant Massey as Samar Kumar, with Raashii Khanna as Amrita Gill and Riddhi Dogra as Manika Rajpurohit, among others. Released in theaters on November 15, 2024, the film received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. According to recent reports, the movie is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on January 10, 2025.

According to Live Mint, Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report is set to premiere on ZEE5 on January 10, 2025. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is inspired by the 2002 Godhra train burning tragedy involving the Sabarmati Express.

The Sabarmati Report delves into themes such as the role of journalists, opposition's influence, impact of history, media's responsibility, and state’s actions in the aftermath of the 2002 Godhra train burning.

See trailer here:

The story centers on a journalist investigating the tragic incident in Gujarat, uncovering its complexities. Years later, another journalist stumbles upon a hidden report connected to the event.

Determined to expose a conspiracy and unveil the truth involving influential figures, he embarks on a relentless pursuit of justice. The film underscores the vital role journalists play in society and the risks they face in their mission to reveal the truth.

The cast of The Sabarmati Report includes Vikrant Massey as Samar Kumar, Raashii Khanna as Amrita Gill, and Riddhi Dogra as Manika Rajpurohit.

Advertisement

Additional cast members include Sundip Ved as a Senior Minister, Hella Stichlmair as a Senior Leader, Digvijay Purohit as Rajeev, Abhishant Rana as Arun Badra, Urvashi Golter as Sadia Banu, Milind Pathak as the EBT Advocate, and Aparna Menon as Samar's lawyer, among others.

The Sabarmati Report is penned by Arjun Bhandegaonkar, Dheeraj Sarna, Vipin Agnihotri, and Avinash Singh Tomar. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Anshul Mohan, and Amul V Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, Vipin Agnihotri Films, and Vikir Films Production. The cinematography is handled by Amalendu Chaudhary.

The movie received special recognition and praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who watched and appreciated the film.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday says she relates to Uday Chopra’s character Ali from Dhoom; ‘In one week, I’m in love…’