What to watch this weekend: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk's Bad Newz to Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's Barzakh

This upcoming weekend is filled with exciting movies and shows. The list is unmissable; from Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's Bad Newz to Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's Barzakh, several new shows and movies are being released this weekend.

Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:

1. Bad Newz

Release Date: July 19

July 19 Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk Director: Anand Tiwari

Anand Tiwari Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

The trailer of Bad Newz shows Triptii Dimri's character, who is pregnant but unsure of the father's identity. She first meets Vicky Kaushal's character, and they fall in love. She informs him she's expecting but isn't sure if he is the father of her baby.

Then enters Ammy Virk's character, Triptii also falls in love with him and realizes that the baby might be his as well. The chaos begins when doctors suggest that both Vicky and Ammy could be the fathers due to a rare condition.

The trio then sets out to determine the baby's father while competing with each other to prove their claim. The trailer also shows a special cameo by Katrina Kaif and Tiger Shroff.

2. Barzakh

Release Date: July 19

July 19 Star Cast: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Salman Shahid

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Salman Shahid Director: Asim Abbasi

Asim Abbasi Genre: Drama, Family, Mystery

Drama, Family, Mystery Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5, Zindagi's official YouTube channel

Barzakh is the story of a 76-year-old man who wishes to marry the ghost of his first love. He invited his estranged children to the wedding. But the local villagers along with her family believe that the bride is a long-dead woman who is nowhere to be seen. But the old man is eager to show his first love to the other side of the world.

3. Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Release Date: July 18

July 18 Star Cast: Faisal Malik, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad

Faisal Malik, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad Director: Amrit Raj Gupta, Puneet Krishna

Amrit Raj Gupta, Puneet Krishna Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Comedy, Crime, Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper follows a middle-class man who seeks secret escort services during financial woes. Entangled in lies, murder, and gangs, he becomes what he once despised - corrupt.

