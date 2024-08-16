Vedaa's Sharvari Wagh reveals she wished to play Vikrant Massey's part in 12th Fail for THIS reason

Currently, Sharvari Wagh is grabbing the spotlight owing to her performance in the recently released action film Vedaa. For the last few days, the actress has been running busy promoting her latest project. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, she opened up about her fondness for the 12th Fail movie and mentioned that she desired to play Vikrant Massey's role. Though she knew it to not be a practical thought, Sharvari mentioned that the character sketch impressed her to the core.

In a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Sharvari was asked if there's a film in her mind of any actress which has already been released and felt that she would have done that role in place of her. To this, the Maharaj actress said that she had a 'strange' reply. She stated, "Actress ki nahi hai par film dekh ke mann hua ki I wish ki aisa kirdaar mujhe mila hota which is 12th Fail (It is not about an actress but after watching the film I felt that I wish I could get a role like this which was 12th Fail)."

Further, Sharvari Wagh explained that she wanted to play Vikrant Massey's part. Praising the Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor's performance in the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial, she called him 'outstanding.' The Munjya actress said though she was aware of the fact that 12th Fail is based on a true story, she wanted to play Vikrant's part. Sharvari appreciated the movie's story and its graph. Moreover, the actress also added the name of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, which was recently screened for the Supreme Court judges.

For the unversed, 12th Fail is the biographical drama of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and sheds light on his struggles when he was preparing for UPSC. The movie was a sleeper hit at the box office and ranked among the best movies of 2023.

On the career front, Sharvari is riding high on the success of Munjya which marked her entry into the Maddock Films' Horror-Comedy Universe while her latest release, Vedaa is playing in the theaters. She is next doing Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol.

