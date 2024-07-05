WATCH: Akshay Kumar posts Titanic style birthday wish for Sarfira director Sudha Kongara; gives epic response to trolls

Akshay Kumar is all set to enthrall his fans with his upcoming, highly-awaited film, Sarfira. As the film is inching closer to its release date, makers have already been enticing the audiences with several promotional assets. Meanwhile, Sarfira director Sudha Kongara is celebrating her birthday today. On the occasion, Khiladi Kumar extended his heartfelt wish with the sweetest message.

Akshay Kumar wishes Sarfira director Sudha Kongara on her birthday

Today, on July 5, a while back, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video with his Sarfira director Sudha Kongara. In the video, the two can be seen enjoying a bike ride during their film shoot. The two also strike the iconic titanic pose and flaunt bright smiles as they get the moment captured in the camera.

Extending his heartfelt wish, the Singham Again actor expressed in the caption, “Happy Birthday, @sudha_kongara ! I hope your day is filled with as much laughter as we had during this #Sarfira ride while shooting Wishing you a year as great as your directing skills!"

He further added a disclaimer giving it back to the trolls clarifying, "PS: for those who enjoy trolling, this was just for the video during our shoot. Do wear a helmet when out on the road." Giving a musical touch, he also added the song, My Heart Will Go On from Titanic in the background.

Take a look:

Soon after the post was shared, fans thronged the comments section, extending their wishes to Sudha. Additionally, several internet users expressed their excitement for their impending release, Sarfira.

About Sarfira

The trailer of Sarfira was released last month on June 18 and narrates the story of a man who is committed to a startup idea and firmly believes it will succeed. We also see Paresh Rawal playing the role of an airline tycoon. The inspiring saga reveals the story of how a common man fulfills his dreams.

The star cast also includes Radhikka Madan, Seema Biswas, and more in pivotal roles. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is backed by Aruna Bhatia, Suriya, Jyotika, and Vikram Malhotra. The film will be released next Friday, July 12, 2024.

In addition to this, Akshay Kumar also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.

