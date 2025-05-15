Meet actor who never planned to act, once feared talking to Shah Rukh Khan, married THIS star after rocky romance, now living her dream life

Meet the actress who never planned to pursue acting as her career. During her initial days in the industry, she was very scared to talk to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, with whom she made her acting debut despite being an outsider. She is now married to a famous star after their rocky dating period. The actress is now living her dream life, the way she manifested years back. Still couldn’t guess it? Well, it’s none other than Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma was brought up in Bangalore and moved to Mumbai after graduation for modeling. She planned on pursuing a career either in modeling or journalism but not acting. However, life had other, better plans for her.

Despite not being a star kid, the actress made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the iconic film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008, which went on to become a super-hit. While speaking with IANS, Anushka called being an outsider an advantage, as she didn’t come with any preconceived notions. She added, “So I’ve just been exactly the way I am at home.”

She then went on to star in some big films like Band Baaja Baaraat and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Her career wasn't as smooth as it seems. She faced highs and lows in her acting career over the years.

Anushka Sharma’s movies such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and more worked. However, on the other hand, films like Badmaash Company, Patiala House, Bombay Velvet, and Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola failed at the box office. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, which didn’t work at the box office as well.

She is not just an actress but a producer as well. Anushka was the co-founder of the production company Clean Slate Filmz and made her debut as a producer with NH10. She then went on to produce films like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. However, back in 2022, the actress announced that she was stepping away from her role as a producer and her brother would be solely managing the production company.

Anushka Sharma once revealed that she was afraid to talk to Shah Rukh Khan during the initial days in the industry, with whom she now shares a great friendship. As per the Hindustan Times, she shared that she values SRK a lot in her life and called him ‘extremely kind’ to her right from her debut film.

The actress added that her relationship with him has changed, and now she is very comfortable talking to him as compared to her early days when she was ‘too scared’ to discuss anything with him.

Earlier, during Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh’s chat show Yaaron Ki Baraat, Anushka also jokingly said that she would like to steal Shah Rukh Khan’s watch collection and his iconic house Mannat. The superstar then humorously requested her to leave her vanity van at least with him so that he can shift with his family there after she steals his house.

On the personal front, Anushka Sharma is married to cricket icon Virat Kohli. The two met during an advertisement shoot and started dating after some time. She also then began attending his cricket matches, fueling dating speculations. However, if reports are to be believed, their romance hit a rough patch once. But soon they reconciled.

She has also been criticized several times on social media when Virat couldn’t perform well in matches. But the cricketer stood with her always and defended her on social media.

They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy, with only close friends and family in attendance. They are now parents to two kids, a daughter, Vamika, and a son, Akaay.

Back in 2012, in a conversation with Simi Garewal, she talked about the importance of marriage and said, “Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids. And when I am married, I probably would not want to be working.” Well, she is now living her dream life as she manifested.

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, the film got delayed and was put on hold. There is no news of its new release date yet.

