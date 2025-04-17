When young Kartik Aaryan jumped barricades to meet Sagarika Ghatge only for Shah Rukh Khan; can you guess why?

Sagarika Ghatge rose to fame after being a part of Chak De! India with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has been making headlines after announcing her first child's arrival with husband Zaheer Khan. While the entire nation is gushing over this good news, we dug out and found an old picture of her with Kartik Aaryan. Who at that time wasn’t a star himself but met the actress only so that she could pass on his message to King Khan.

Taking to his X handle, Kartik Aaryan in 2020 had shared a picture of himself and Sagarika Ghatge, which was clicked in 2008. In the picture, we can see a very cute boy who must not have thought at that time that he would become the next big thing of Bollywood himself. He is clicking a selfie with the Chak De! India actress who was on a promotional spree.

In his tweet, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor wrote, “2008 Mumbai Marathon!! I jumped barricades to take a pic with Preeti Sabharwal #sagarikaghatge n also told her “Shah Rukh Khan ko mera Hi bolna” @iamsrk. sir did she convey?”