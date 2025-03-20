L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal comments on Prithviraj as a director; says ‘This is just the tip of the iceberg…’

L2: Empuraan is set for a massive release on March 27, 2025. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the core cast and crew attended the IMAX trailer launch event in Mumbai, where Mohanlal expressed his unwavering faith in Prithviraj Sukumaran as a filmmaker.

Speaking about Prithviraj, Mohanlal said, “He (Prithviraj) is going to be one of the most needed directors India has seen and this is only the tip of the iceberg. This is because of the kind of conviction he has; he eats cinema, he sleeps cinema, and he breathes cinema when he is in the mood. Otherwise, he’s a naughty person.”

The L2: Empuraan trailer trailer took the internet by storm as it was launched at midnight. Originally scheduled for release on March 20, 2025, at noon, the trailer was preponed after being leaked online hours before its official debut.

Addressing the unexpected early release, the makers, including Mohanlal, shared, “Presenting the #L2E #EMPURAAN trailer! Remember..it’s YOU who summoned the DEVIL at this hour!”

The trailer of L2: Empuraan offers a unique and nuanced glimpse into the trilogy, showcasing drastic shifts within its storyline. As the film delves into the aftermath of Kerala politics following Stephen Nedumpally’s departure from active governance, the sequel is set to explore the complexities that emerged in his absence.

With rising animosity and shifting tides, God’s Own Country anticipates the Devil’s return to restore order and save his land. As the story unfolds, L2: Empuraan is expected to dive deeper into the lore surrounding the Khureshi Abr’aam nexus and its enigmatic leader.

Alongside Mohanlal, familiar faces such as Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and Manju Warrier return to reprise their roles from the first installment. Additionally, the sequel welcomes new cast members, including Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.