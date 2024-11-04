South Indian Comedy Movies on Netflix: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oh Baby to Nani's Ante Sundaraniki and more

South Film Industries has already established a top position for its unique storylines, brilliant screenplays, and exceptional execution by the actors. While almost every genre has got its own set of audience already, South Indian comedy movies are one of the most sought-after genres.

If you are in the mood for some laughter and fun, we have got you covered. Pinkvilla has curated a list of 7 South Indian comedy movies on Netflix that you surely make you go ROFL! So what are you waiting for? Delve right in to explore top South comedy movies that will help you combat your Monday blues for real.

7 South Indian comedy movies on Netflix

1. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (2023)

Language: Telugu

Director: Mahesh Babu Pachigolla

Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Anushka Shetty, Sonia Deepti, Sonia Deepti, Murali Sharma, and Nassar

Directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla, the Telugu romcom Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has to be on the list of Top 7 South Indian comedy movies on Netflix. Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer focuses on Miss Shetty from London who desires to remain single forever. However, her life takes a sudden turn when she meets Mr.Polishetty, a native of Hyderabad who dreams of a committed relationship. If you are in the mood for some feel-good Telugu romcoms then this film is a must-watch for you.

2. Ante Sundaraniki (2022)

Language: Telugu

Director: Vivek Athreya

Cast: Nani, Nazriya Nazim, Tanvi Ram, Venkatesh Maha, Naresh, and Rohini

In 2022, Natural Star Nani collaborated with Nazriya Nazim for the Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki. Helmed by Vivek Athreya, the romantic comedy is about a man from an orthodox Hindu family who urges his girlfriend to pretend to be a Brahim for his family to accept her. What happens when the family gets to know the truth? Will they accept her? Well, you will get the answers as you watch Ante Sundaraniki on Netflix.

3. Tillu Square (2024)

Language: Telugu

Director: Mallik Ram

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Priyanka Jawalkar, Prince Cecil, Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, and Murali Sharma

Tillu Square follows the life of a DJ who finds himself entangled in a murder case after a one-night affair. A year later, another encounter leads him to uncover even more chaos from his past. Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, this film is sure to keep you entertained with its unexpected twists and comic moments.

4. Thundu (2024)

Language: Malayalam

Director: Riyas Shereef

Cast: Biju Menon, Unnimaya Prasad, Shine Tom Chacko, Shaju Sreedhar, Althaf Salim

The 2024-released Malayalam movie Thundu is about a constable who encounters unexpected hurdles to get a promotion. The movie further delves into how he hilariously deals with the issues and overcomes them with compassion. Thundu is one of the most hilarious Malayalam comedy movies.

5. Mathu Vadalara 2 (2024)

Language: Telugu

Director: Ritesh Rana

Cast: Sri Simha Koduri, Satya, Faria Abdullah, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Rohini, Ajay, and Srinivasa Reddy

Mathu Vadalara 2 marks the sequel to the 2019 film by the same title and helmed by Ritesh Rana. The plot focuses on Babu and Yesu, two former delivery agents who embark on a mission as special agents. As they set out on the journey, they face extraordinary challenges filled with humor and surprises. Mathu Vadalara 2 features Sri Simha Koduri, Satya, Faria Abdullah, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Rohini, Ajay, and Srinivasa Reddy.

6. Ramachari (2013)

Language: Telugu

Director: G V Eshwar

Cast: Venu Thottempudi, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma, Chandra Mohan, Raghu Babu, and Giri Babu

We have yet another Telugu comedy movie named Ramachari that was released in 2013. Helmed by G V Eshwar, the movie focuses on Ramachari who aspires to be a police officer but has to face several hurdles to achieve his dream. With its on-point comic timings and unique story, it has to be on the list of the top 7 South Indian comedy movies on Netflix.

7. Oh! Baby (2019)

Language: Telugu

Director: B. V. Nandini Reddy

Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Lakshmi, B. V. Nandini Reddy, Rajendra Prasad, Urvashi, Rao Ramesh, Naga Chaitanya

Last but not least, we have Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Oh! Baby. The movie revolves around a 70-year-old unhappy woman who accuses God of her problems. However, everything changes when she gets her photograph clicked at a studio and is transformed into a beautiful 24-year-old young woman.

With this, we have come to the end of the Top 7 South Indian Comedy movies to watch on Netflix. Which one is your favorite, do not forget to tell us in the comments.

