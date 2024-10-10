5 modern jewelry for saree loved by Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more to add touch of sparkle to this festive season

As the festive and wedding season approaches, the enduring charm of the saree remains a must-have in every wardrobe. While traditional jewelry beautifully complements this classic outfit, incorporating modern jewelry can bring a refreshing update to your ensemble, blending elegance with a contemporary flair.

Is matching jewelry a must-have or just a style Myth?

Matching jewelry isn’t always necessary—it depends on the look you’re aiming for. While coordinating pieces can achieve a polished, cohesive look, mixing different styles of jewelry can add a unique, fashionable touch to your outfit.

How to style saree with jewellery?

When draping a saree, it’s important to select jewelry that enhances, rather than distracts from, the fabric and design. Simpler sarees can be paired with bold necklaces or oversized earrings, while heavily embellished sarees are better suited to more delicate adornments. Pay attention to the neckline when layering jewelry and complete your look with bracelets or a maang tikka to add a finishing touch of elegance. Here’s a guide to modern jewelry options that perfectly pair with sarees, ensuring you shine at every event.

5 Modern Jewellery for Saree

Oxidized jewelry

Oxidized jewelry has become a popular choice for enhancing the elegance of sarees, especially during festive or wedding seasons. Its antique beautiful finish complements the traditional outfits, making it a versatile choice. To style oxidized jewelry with sarees like Sonam Kapoor, choose solid colors or subtle patterns in fabrics like silk or cotton. Opt for statement earrings like jhumkas or chandbalis or layered necklaces. You can incorporate bold cuffs, stacked bangles with eye-catching rings or maang tikka to frame your face.

For the finishing touches, add oxidized anklets or toe rings along with sandals that draw attention to your jewelry. When oxidized pieces are carefully matched with your saree, it is a beautiful work of art that is modern and traditional at the same time, celebrating you and the occasions in the most beautiful way possible.

Pearl chokers

A pearl choker is beautiful modern jewelry for a saree, which enhances the elegance of the saree, adding classic charm suitable for various occasions. For a classic look, pair it with a solid silk saree, while lighter georgette or chiffon sarees like Alia can benefit from a pearl choker and ooze a soft and feminine vibe.

In case your saree has heavy prints or embellishments, go for a plain choker. You may want to consider adding longer necklaces for a stylish look and pairing them with matching pearl earrings or some bold statement earrings. Pull your hair up in an updo, as it serves to accentuate the neckpiece, and finish the look with a maang tikka and thin bangles. Lastly, add simple footwear such as embellished juttis or heels to give a finished, elegant look to the outfit.

Emerald jewelry

Emerald jewelry adds a luxurious touch to sarees, enhancing their elegance and charm. For a stunning look, pair a statement emerald necklace with solid-colored sarees like black or ivory, to let the jewelry stand out. Alternatively, you can also choose bright colors like Janhvi. Complement the ensemble with matching emerald earrings, a delicate maang tikka, and stacked bangles for a cohesive appearance. You can use a classic hair updo to make your emerald jewelry shine for festive occasions. This is the best pick if you want to go for simple jewelry for a saree.

Ruby jewelry

A necklace made of rubies will look splendid with sarees and bring an element of grace that will never fade away and Samantha's look is an example. This works best for rich silks or plain saree colors like gold, a deep shade of green, or even red; these rubies come in striking colors. Finish the look with similar ruby ear tops and a few bangles in order to keep the look very clean. To show off the necklace, wear the hair in a slicked-back bun or a side-parted hair and finish with classic heels or embellished sandals for a regal, refined look perfect for weddings or festive occasions.

Stone embellished jewelry

Jewelry embellished with stones adds a vibrant shine to the sarees, making them suitable for festive as well as wedding occasions. A simple or embroidered saree like Tamannaah Bhatia’s can be paired with a statement stone necklace to further accentuate the look. It can be worn with stone-studded earrings and thin bangles for a complete look. Use an elegant hairdo like a bun or loose curls to emphasize the jewelry. All the shimmering stones with the traditional sarees come together to bring out a sophisticated and glamorous appearance for every special occasion.

Festivals and weddings happen to be the best times for wearing contemporary jewelry, particularly sarees. Dare to try different styles and combinations, looking for what works for you and makes you feel stunning on every occasion. All these pieces of modern jewelry for sarees will add some extra sparkle to your drape, whether it's a wedding, festival, or a grand family gathering.

