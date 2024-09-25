7 haircuts for oval face inspired from celebs like Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday to transform your locks

The Oval face is one of the most popular face shapes in the beauty world. Hence, having balanced proportions and relatively softer features, it is suitable for different hairstyles. No matter how long or short, thick or thin hair, the right haircut can enhance your natural beauty and compliment your features. Here’s a guide to some of the best haircuts for oval faces.

7 haircuts for oval face

1. Long Layers

Long layers like Deepika are fantastic options for oval faces, adding movement and volume without sacrificing length. This haircut flatters the face by framing it softly and highlighting the cheekbones. Opt for subtle waves or curls at the ends to create a romantic look, or keep it sleek or straight for a more polished appearance. Add hair accessories like clips, headbands or scarves for a fun twist on layered hairstyle.

2. Long bob

The long bob, like Mrunal Thakur is commonly referred to as lob has become a go-to hairstyle for many due to its versatility and modern appeal. This chic cut typically falls between the chin and collarbone, making it a flattering option for various shapes and hair types. The lob can be styled in numerous ways like straight, wavy or curly and it’s easier to manage. It is also suitable for heart shaped, round and square faces. It remains a popular choice amongst individuals due to its fuss free look.

3. Short bob

The short bob cut remains in trend even after long years which makes it appealing to every fashion enthusiast and even celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor. This style of the hair is generally at the level of the jaw or just above it creating a fresh young modern style which can easily adjust with different face cuts and preferred hair styles.

The short bob hairstyle is stylish yet very simple, a classic look with a straight edge. The angles and edges lend a neat finish which is appropriate for work as well as social occasions. This is ideal for such a person who wants to refresh their look.

4. Bangs

Front bangs, also called blunt bangs, are an addition to hairstyles which can easily transform an individual’s look. This bold front face haircut looks good on practically anyone, and it manages to add a playful element making it appealing to everyday women and celebrities like Ananya Panday as well.

While bangs frame to the face, they can also be very flattering to the eyes and cheekbones than they make them look softer. It would suit every face type such as oval, round, square and even heart shapes. They also can be easily attached or elongated therefore offering you the option of changing your appearance.

5. Curtain bangs

Curtain bangs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu are versatile and trendy hairstyles that add a soft, romantic touch to any look. Named for their resemblance to curtains framing a window, these bangs are typically longer and parted in the middle or slightly off-center. These bangs seamlessly blend with the rest of your hair. You can also switch things up with these bangs as you can pin them at the back with decorative clips or bobby pins. You can also add headbands or scarves for fun.

6. Short layers

Short layers are fabulous haircut options that add dimension, texture and movement to your hair. Short layers like Kareena Kapoor create a lift at the roots, giving your hair a fuller appearance. They beautifully frame your face and also sharpens your jawline. It will also give your hair a bouncy finish.

7.Side swept bangs

In most cases, side-swept bangs like Disha are trimmed in such a way that they are long enough to touch either the eyebrows or the cheekbones when worn. Both blended together with longer layers or kept separate are two options that are fashionable.

They are usually cut at an angle with the hair starting off near the part shorter than the rest of the opposite side which is longer. Wearing them straight creates a well-groomed or sharp look as opposed to wearing them curved which enhances a soft appearance. Bangs can also be texturized for extra movement and dimension. Side-swept bangs in particular are versatile since they can be styled with a lot of hairstyles such as loose waves, straight hair, updo or ponytails.

Selecting the right haircut for an oval face simply means picking that style that will best bring out your natural beauty and at the same time, one that you want to express your personal style with. If you want to go chic with a long bob, severe hair bangs, or beautiful layers, there’s always a haircut that will suit you perfectly. Don't be afraid to experiment until you find your signature look! With the right haircut, you can enhance your natural beauty and feel confident.

