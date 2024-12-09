Sorry, but 90s Leopard print fashion trend did better in 2024: 5 ways to style it like Tamannaah Bhatia, Ananya and others

Leave behind florals—there's a fresh print in town that has got everyone talking in the fashion world, and it’s wild! Leopard print has made a massive comeback, and Bollywood actresses are taking this animal-inspired trend to the next level. From red carpet looks to airport fashion, the leopard print pattern is the perfect way to stand out, exude confidence, and unleash your inner fashion animal.

Browse through leopard print outfits worn by your favorite Bollywood divas.

Khushi Kapoor

In a stunning leopard maxi dress, Khushi Kapoor impressed us again, proving that style has everything to do with class and certainly quite a bit with boldness. With its perfect silhouette and killer animal print, she looked effortlessly chic and glamorous.

Khushi Kapoor achieved a perfect blend of trendy and classy with her minimal accessories and soft waves in her hair. The true highlight, however, is her dress, which is bound to turn heads and showcases the growing trend of leopard print in both Bollywood and the fashion scene.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia looked absolutely stunning in a leopard print dress from the shelves of Zimmerman. The dress featured a flared skirt with delicately trimmed edges adorned with diamond stones, adding a touch of glamour to the bold print.

She paired the dress with matching sling-back heels, which perfectly complemented the leopard print. With this ensemble, she effortlessly showcased her chic and sophisticated style.It can be styled how you like-wear it on a normal day around town with friends, have brunch, or out on the town at night. You can even spice it up for a date night, or with the right accessories and layers, for an everyday chic office look.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan dazzled in a satin maxi dress with a cowl neckline and thin straps. The luxurious sheen of the dress perfectly complemented her sun-kissed makeup, which allowed her natural glow to shine through.

Minimalistic jewelry and her hair left open in soft waves kept the look simple yet elegant. Suhana truly rocked the leopard print with grace and sophistication, proving how this bold pattern can be stylishly displayed to exude effortless charm.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday continues to set fashion standards with her bold sartorial choices. She was spotted in a printed cut-out dress featuring a one-shoulder design and a daring front slit, which added an edgy touch. A stunning belt around her waist brought structure to the look.

She paired the animal print dress with chic dangler earrings and kept her makeup minimal, opting for a fresh, radiant base. A cut-out animal print dress is an extravagantly bold yet chic option for a cocktail party or trendy evening event. It is just a dress that would also make a great outfit for a glamorous dinner date or a fun party.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani stepped out in a beautiful leopard-printed midi dress with a cowl neckline. Soft, free-flowing silhouettes and subtle draping gave the outfit a relaxed yet glamorous feel, perfect for a night out.

Her minimal makeup, featuring delicate hues, blush, and nude lips, enhanced her natural beauty. Dewy skin combined with soft, wavy hair added that extra touch of elegance. Disha shows that true style lies in balance, and effortless elegance shines just as brightly even when it's not a red-carpet event.

Leopard print is a trend that’s here to stay. From Bollywood beauties like Disha Patani and Khushi Kapoor to others, it’s clear that this bold print has taken center stage in the Bollywood fashion scene. Whether it’s on the red carpet, at a casual brunch, or while walking through the airport, this print proves that sometimes fashion needs to be daring.

So, let your inner wild side come out and let leopard print take over. Make it your fashion statement. Make it loud, proud, and roaringly awesome!

