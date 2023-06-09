Amanda Batula Weight Loss: How She Lost the Extra 20 Pounds

Best known for her appearance on the television reality show called Summer House, Amanda Batula underwent a body transformation during the stint. When fans noticed that the social media celebrity slimmed down noticeably after her debut on the reality TV series, it sparked curiosity and immediately made headlines. While the Amanda Batula weight loss secret is credited to intermittent fasting and bulletproof coffee, there may be more which led to the loss of those extra 20 pounds. In this article, we have put together everything you need to know about the star’s diet plan, workout routine, and more which helped her lose weight.

Who Is Amanda Batula?

Amanda Batula is famous for wearing multiple hats 一 she’s an art director, stylist, television star, graphic designer, and a popular internet personality. Born in New Jersey (USA), the American star came into the limelight for her role in Bravo reality TV series like Summer House and Winter House. But besides being a famous entertainment personality, Amanda also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts from the University of Connecticut, where she graduated in the year 2013. After completing her education, she worked as a Stylist and Showroom Coordinator at Rent The Runway. Later, Amanda joined the famous beauty brand L’Occitane en Provence as a senior graphic designer. She also runs her website wherein she posts content about fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Amanda Batula’s Profile

Real Name: Amanda Batula

Amanda Batula Birthday: 24th July 1991

24th July 1991 Age in 2023: 31 years

31 years Occupation: Art Director, Stylist, Television Star, Graphic Designer, Internet Celebrity

Art Director, Stylist, Television Star, Graphic Designer, Internet Celebrity Weight Before: 148 pounds

148 pounds Weight Loss: 20 pounds

20 pounds Reduced Weight: 128 pounds

How Did Amanda Batula Gain Weight?

Even before the Amanda Batula weight loss journey began, the star was never obese or overweight. Before joining Summer House, Amanda considered herself to be a little healthy in structure and wished to become fit. She had certain body and fitness goals in her mind like achieving a slim physique and developing abs. In an Instagram Q&A Session on 27th April 2020, she shared, “Season 2, which was my first official season, was when I was at my heaviest. I’m not sure how much I weighed since I refused to walk on a scale, but I’d guess I’ve shed 15 to 20 pounds since then. And I’m now back to the weight I was in college.” She continued further, “I realize that figure may seem incredibly high compared to how I looked back then — it’s not like I was massive — but I gained weight quite evenly, and I carry it in my face a lot.”

According to research, dietary habits and lifestyle changes may be major contributing factors to weight gain ( 1 ). Another study suggests that significant weight gain may occur in women during young adulthood because of issues like stress, depression, anxiety, neural responses, satiety, sleep patterns, premenstrual cravings, smoking, and more ( 2 ). Hence, because of these external and internal factors, Amanda might have gained weight in her youth which may have caused her to appear healthy.

How Did Amanda Batula Lose Weight?

The ultimate secret behind Amanda Batula weight loss was that she maintained a healthy diet, did not starve herself, and refrained from spending hours at the gym. Apart from good dietary habits and an active lifestyle, there was one more thing which caused her weight loss. Amanda’s husband, Kyle Cooke, revealed that when she stopped taking birth control to start a family, it had unexpected effects on her body. Cooke further disclosed that when Amanda went off birth control, she experienced a significant weight loss and her body did not resume a normal menstrual cycle. According to research, normal cyclic fluctuations in weight might be possible before and after menstruation while you are on birth control ( 3 ).

Ahead, find all about Amanda Batula diet plan and workout routine, which may have helped her shed those extra pounds.

Amanda Batula’s Diet Plan

To downsize and lose weight, Amanda Batula introduced important dietary and lifestyle changes in her routine. She followed intermittent fasting, which proved to be a major factor in her weight loss. According to research, it refers to different timing schedules or windows for temporary food avoidance which includes alternate-day and full-day fasting patterns ( 4 ). Studies state that intermittent fasting may be a diet therapy that leads to clinically significant weight loss and may improve metabolic health. It is considered to be safe and may not cause energy level disturbances or eating disorders ( 5 ). To prove its efficacy, Amanda shared on her Instagram stories, “What worked best for me was easiest and I saw the best results were from intermittent fasting.”

Although she did not eat lunch until late in the afternoon during intermittent fasting, Amanda never felt deprived of food. She further shared, “I drink bulletproof [coffee] on the days that I'm intermittent fasting because it's full of healthy fats and it keeps me full until I'm ready to eat lunch around 3:00 pm or so. This way I don't feel like I'm starving myself and I'm still getting, like, nutrients.” Also known as butter coffee, the beverage is made by blending coffee powder, grass-fed ghee or butter, and Brain Octane oil (C8 MCT oil). According to studies, consuming bulletproof coffee instead of black coffee may help in increasing feelings of fullness and also reduce the possibility of eating food within the next three hours ( 6 ). This satiety effect from bulletproof coffee may have facilitated Amanda Summer House weight loss.

Apart from intermittent fasting and consuming bulletproof coffee, Amanda Batula reduction in weight was also caused due to a high-protein diet. The star sought the help of a nutritionist to ensure that she was eating adequate vegetables for nutrients and proteins. Research states that consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance may help in reducing body weight, enhancing body composition, decreasing fat mass, and preserving fat-free mass. The study further suggests that eating protein may contribute to increased satiety and hence, suppress appetite leading to weight loss ( 7 ). Amanda Batula weight loss of 20 pounds was possible because of this high-protein diet, and cutting off processed sugar and carbs from her daily meals. She focused on eating fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy grains.

However, while maintaining this healthy diet, Amanda did allow herself to indulge in her favorite foods once in a while. From pizzas to burgers, she did not eliminate cheat meals from her diet plan.

Amanda Batula’s Workout Routine

The internet personality’s husband, Kyle Cooke revealed to Page Six in 2020 that Amanda Batula workout is virtually nonexistent. She does not like exercising at the gym as she feels that working out hinders her weight loss journey. Amanda Batula weight loss was entirely focused on eating a healthy diet and leading an active lifestyle. Her Instagram account is testimony to the fact that the star enjoys being outdoors, like going for long walks, and partaking in different hikes around the world. Hence, just by maintaining an active lifestyle and eating healthily, the star was able to shed those extra pounds.

According to research, physical activity in any form and reduced sedentary time may be beneficial in facilitating weight loss ( 8 ). Amanda Batula followed exactly this technique.

Amanda Batula’s Before and After Weight Loss Photos

Now that you have got your answer to how did Amanda Batula lose weight, you may be wondering how she looks after losing those extra 20 pounds. After her weight loss journey, the star downsized from 148 pounds to 128 pounds by just maintaining a healthy diet and active lifestyle. Ahead, find the before and after weight loss photos of Amanda Batula.

Amanda Batula Before Weight Loss

Amanda Batula After Weight Loss

To sum it up, Amanda Batula is a renowned American television personality and social media celebrity who is best known for her role on Summer House. She made headlines and garnered the attention of her fans when she dropped weight and went from 148 pounds to 128 pounds. The secret behind Amanda Batula weight loss was a combination of eating a healthy, high-protein diet and leading an active lifestyle. The best part about Amanda Batula weight loss journey is that she never compromised on food and did not spend hours at the gym trying to lose fat. Instead, she followed intermittent fasting and indulged in different forms of physical activities to shed those extra pounds from her body.

