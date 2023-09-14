Carrie Underwood’s Workout Routine for a Muscular And Toned Body

Carrie Underwood is a famous country music sensation who is not only known for her chart-topping hits but also for her dedication to health and fitness. Therefore, let us explore the Carrie Underwood workout routine which involves different combinations of exercise techniques that help her achieve excellent strength, endurance, and vitality even at the age of 40. This mom of two has always been vocal about the immense positive effects that have been brought into her life by regular workouts.

Her routine consists of a combination of strength training, cardio workouts, and a balanced diet which helped her achieve and maintain her chiselled body. This article is an attempt to inspire people through her dedication, consistency to exercise, and mindful eating have played key roles in her success. Therefore, let us discuss her fitness routine in depth.

Who is Carrie Underwood?

Carrie Marie Underwood, famously known as Carrie Underwood is a famous Grammy-winning country singer who was born on March 10, 1983, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, U.S. She rose to fame after her victory in the reality singing competition, American Idol. Her journey to a successful singing career began at a young age as she participated in Church, school, and later University programs and competitions. Initially, she intended to pursue a career in broadcast journalism for which she studied at the Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, but her career took an unexpected turn two years later when she decided to audition for the fourth season of American Idol.

This was an important milestone in Carrie’s signing career as she not only bagged a spot but came out victorious in that competition. This eventually got her a recording contract with 19 Recordings/Arista Records as the winning prize. Her debut album, "Some Hearts" (2005), achieved extraordinary commercial success, selling over seven million copies and firmly establishing her as one of the most successful alumni of American Idol. She began touring around the world with around 150 shows in one year. She also had the privilege of sharing stages with iconic artists like Kenny Chesney and Brad Paisley on these tours.

With one too many chartbusters, namely albums like Denim & Rhinestones, Some Hearts, Storyteller, Cry Pretty, My Saviour, Blown Away, etc. she has established herself as one of the most prominent country performers in America. She has several accolades under her name, a few of the prominent ones being eight Grammy awards, nine Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, and nine People’s Choice Awards. Some of her famous albums being

Beyond her music career, Underwood ventured into the world of fitness with the launch of Calia, a line of fitness apparel, in 2014. Her foray into self-help literature led to the release of "Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life" in 2020, offering guidance on achieving a balanced and healthy lifestyle

What is the Carrie Underwood Workout Routine?

Described as the most dedicated and consistent human being by her fitness trainer Eve Overland, Carrie Underwood has made exercising a top priority in her life. Being extremely focused and giving a hundred percent in her workout sessions, she has achieved her current awe-inspiring sculpted physique. She hardly takes a day off and keeps challenging her limit even today. She said in one report that her routine has changed and evolved over the years and in the past thirteen that she worked with her personal trainer Eve, they have mostly focused on strength training.

In her book “Find Your Path”, Carrie mentions that working has been one of the biggest motivations in her life which has kept her going even now. So, the 45 to 90 minutes that she dedicates to exercising, helps her unwind and relax. She also follows some basic fitness mantras in her life which she recommends to all those who wish to take their fitness journey seriously. These include:

Regular Training: Carrie does not miss any of her workout sessions even when she is touring. This is because she believes consistency is the key. Moreover, it helps her stay in a better frame of mind throughout the day. Mix And Match Exercises: It is essential to confuse your body and up the challenges by mixing up workouts and changing the rules of each one of them. Train Upper Body And Lower Body Equally: Eve spoke to the SHAPE magazine that Carrie's workouts focus both on her upper and lower body. She often works with different muscle groups and focuses on each frequently throughout the week. But she does not concentrate on one group of muscles too much in one day. For example, on one day, she concentrates on exercises for her upper body like chest presses and triceps extensions, as well as lower body exercises like leg curls and deadlifts. The next day, she works on her upper body again, focusing on her back and biceps, and also does exercises for her lower body, such as quads. Stick to the Basics: Her trainer mentions that no matter what, she always makes Carrie perform basic compound lifts, such as squats, deadlifts, rows, and presses. This is because they not only efficiently work in involving most muscles of the body but offer great results no matter what age you are. Therefore, sticking to basics has made Underwood strong enough to lift heavy weights and carry out 10-12 reps of each. Begin With Weightlifting: According to Overland, weightlifting is the most important part of a workout routine that helps the most in changing your physique. Some exercises she does are upper-body push exercises like shoulder presses, leg exercises like squats, and lunges, and whole-body exercises like deadlifts. So, irrespective of your goals, you must not get caught up with cardio leaving behind weight training. End With Cardio: After her weight-training session, Underwood usually goes for a run. According to Overland, this helps her get ready for her performance. Jogging wakes up her lungs and gets her airways ready to work during the performance. It's like a little wake-up call for her lungs to say, "Hey, you'll be working hard later! Listen to Your Body: Carrie Underwood is focusing on making her body look even better. Her longtime trainer, Eve Overland, said that Carrie has already built strong muscles and now they are working on making those muscles look more defined and detailed. However, you might be on a different fitness level therefore, listen to your body and do what is best for it to keep going on the path. Overdoing or emulating Carrie’s workout is not going to bring any enhanced results, rather may hamper the body and therefore, your progress.

After understanding Carrie’s workout principles one may get curious to know the exact Carrie Underwood workout routine. Some of her favorite leg exercises are hamstring curls, However, there are no verified sources that have released a regime followed by Carrie herself. So, let us see an example of her leg workout sequences that resulted in her infamous sculpted and extremely strong legs:

Leg Workout:

Superset Sequence 1: Dumbbell Squat (heels elevated) — 12-15 reps Dumbbell Crossover Step-up — 10 reps per side Touchdown — 12 reps per leg

Superset Sequence 2: Dumbbell Deficit Sumo Deadlift — 12-15 reps Bodyweight Bosu Dome-Up Single-Leg Deadlift — 10 reps per leg Bosu Up-and-Overs — 12 reps per side

Superset Sequence 3: Dumbbell Single-Leg Box Squat & Lunge — 8-10 reps per leg Log Hop — 12 rep per side



What is the Diet Plan Followed by Carrie Underwood?

Carrie Underwood has been a vegetarian for a long time, however, she eats eggs but only from the eight farm chickens that she raises herself in her backyard. She basically gave up eating meat when she was 13 years old. Now, she mostly follows a vegan diet, which means she doesn't eat animal products, sometimes including a very small portion of dairy in her diet. She firmly believes in consuming natural and unprocessed foods. Along with that her love for fruits and vegetables has turned her into an avid gardening enthusiast. Carrie Underwood also loves to cook, and even when she's on tour, she brings cooking equipment on the bus so she can make her meals. On her days off, she likes to go grocery shopping to get the ingredients she needs for her cooking. In an interview, Carrie stated that she loves to know where her food is sourced from, nevertheless, she is not a fussy eater and mostly keeps her routine simple. Her diet includes:

Breakfast: She believes breakfast is a really important meal of the day and urges people to not forget to have it. It usually includes one of the following: Her breakfast is usually a vanilla smoothie made with pea protein powder, half a banana, some berries, almond milk, and ice. Cooked tofu scrambled with healthy vegetables like spinach, onions, and peppers, and salsa on top.

She believes breakfast is a really important meal of the day and urges people to not forget to have it. It usually includes one of the following:

Her breakfast is usually a vanilla smoothie made with pea protein powder, half a banana, some berries, almond milk, and ice.

Cooked tofu scrambled with healthy vegetables like spinach, onions, and peppers, and salsa on top.

If she's exercising in the morning, she'll also have an orange or grapefruit and a cup of black coffee for a little energy boost.

Lunch: Since Carrie’s diet includes 95% vegan meals, she consumes a lot of imitation chicken along with vegetables. She ensures her lunch is filling but not high in fat or caloriesHer lunchtime meals may look like this: A stir-fry with pre-cut veggies like broccoli, carrots, broccoli slaw, imitation chicken, and onions served with brown rice and Bragg Liquid Aminos for flavor.

Since Carrie’s diet includes 95% vegan meals, she consumes a lot of imitation chicken along with vegetables. She ensures her lunch is filling but not high in fat or caloriesHer lunchtime meals may look like this: Snacks: Carrie Underwood enjoys eating protein bars, but she urges everyone to read the nutrition label when choosing one because some can have lots of calories and extra ingredients. Therefore, she mostly loves making her own protein bars using ingredients like granola, dates, flaxseeds, black sesame seeds, and organic jaggery. If she is in the mood for something salty, she also has popcorn or kale chips.

Carrie Underwood enjoys eating protein bars, but she urges everyone to read the nutrition label when choosing one because some can have lots of calories and extra ingredients. Therefore, she mostly loves making her own protein bars using ingredients like granola, dates, flaxseeds, black sesame seeds, and organic jaggery. If she is in the mood for something salty, she also has popcorn or kale chips. Dinner: She really enjoys dinner and usually eats a vegan burger, which is made from vegetables or tofu. However, it may not be a good idea to have a burger at night, especially if it has a lot of barbeque sauce. Instead, she advises to opt for: 3 ounces of grilled fish or tofu with grilled vegetables. 1 cup of mushroom soup or clear chicken soup

She really enjoys dinner and usually eats a vegan burger, which is made from vegetables or tofu. However, it may not be a good idea to have a burger at night, especially if it has a lot of barbeque sauce. Instead, she advises to opt for:

A stir-fry with pre-cut veggies like broccoli, carrots, broccoli slaw, imitation chicken, and onions served with brown rice and Bragg Liquid Aminos for flavor.

3 ounces of grilled fish or tofu with grilled vegetables.

1 cup of mushroom soup or clear chicken soup

Carrie Underwood also ensures to change her diet a little during her tours as she requires more energy for her performances. For this, she does not believe in completely cutting off carbohydrates as she mentions that laying off starches may be troublesome for the health of certain individuals. Therefore, she consumes high amounts of veggies and fruit but does not include refined sugars and simple carbohydrates like breads, pastries, etc.

Conclusion

The Carrie Underwood workout routine is an inspiration, especially for those who think of age as a restriction to follow a rigorous workout regime and build a toned body. Carrie teaches us to put our best in anything we do for she has excelled in not only her singing career but also maintained an iconic body, became a successful author, and a loving mother to her two kids. She shows us that it is possible to do it all if you are extremely focused and dedicated. Her workout principles are simple and straightforward which has provided her with amazing strength and excellent results. However, it is essential to do only as much as your body can take rather than blindly emulating her sessions. She also has an uncomplicated diet plan that she changes a little during her tours. Therefore, this Grammy-winning singer’s lifestyle is a true example of hard work and determination.

