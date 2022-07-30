Shraddha Arya, after confirming presence in RRKPK, re-shares an on set interaction with filmmaker Karan Johar

Shraddha Arya, who plays the lead in the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya, surprised her fans yesterday as she confirmed her presence in Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress is known for her work in several hit shows over the years and her association with Dharma Productions is just another feather in her hat. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting the photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar, with a golden stamp of Karan’s signature. This made her fans go ballistic, who could wait no longer to know about the capacity to which their star is involved in Dharma Productions.

Today, the actress again made headlines as she re-shared an Instagram story where she was conversing with director Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Shraddha was seen sporting a beautiful pink salvar kameez and dupatta while Karan preferred wearing a whacky printed hoodie and striped trousers. From the looks of it, the actor-director duo were discussing an important scene from the much awaited movie. It is still not known what Shraddha’s role is, in the film.

Have a look at the Instagram story re-shared by Shraddha Arya, HERE:

Shraddha Arya is currently seen in the role of Dr. Preeta Arora Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. Some of her previous works include Bhagya Lakshmi, Tumhari Pakhi, and Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. As about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the film also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Arjun Bijlani. Alia Bhatt wrapped up her shoot last week and the film too is heading towards completion. While the release date was 10th February, 2022, it is said that the makers are contemplating on another release date, to avoid clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon led Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan.

