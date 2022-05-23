Woh Toh Hai Albela: Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab get snapped on the sets of the show; PICS

Shaheer Sheikh is among the popular names in the entertainment industry and is presently seen in the daily soap named Woh Toh Hai Albela. Woh Toh Hai Albela presents the unique story of three brothers starring Shaheer Sheikh, Anuj Sachdeva, and Kinshuk Vaidya. The chemistry of these brothers makes the show interesting and Rajan Shahi collaborating with them is a plus point in terms of TRP. This show is Shaheer Sheikh’s second collaboration with Rajan Shahi after Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

In this show, Shaheer essays the character of Krishna and opposite him stars Hiba Nawab, who plays Sayuri. Today, the lead actors of Woh Toh Hai Albela were clicked on the sets of their show. Shaheer Sheikh was seen in casual attire as he sported a yellow shirt and paired it with black jeans. On the other hand, Hiba Nawab looked elegant as she wore a light green hued saree.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Shaheer spoke about his role in the show and said, "I am very happy to work with Rajan sir once again. Krishna's character is often compared to all the characters I have played so far. The character is very cool, allowing me to explore Shaheer Sheikh in reel life too, and add my own interpretations to the character. Rajan sir always does something different which you will see for yourself in my character."

Tune in to Star Bharat to watch the full episode of Woh Toh Hai Albela from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

