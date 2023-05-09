Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Check out the SHOCKING upcoming twists in these 4 popular shows

Our daily soaps have evolved over the years, and it has hooked our attention to them with their amazing content. Be it fictional or non-fictional, strong content always manages to grab eyeballs and keep the audiences hooked to it. Nowadays, the audience is often on the edge of their seats and wants to everything about their favorite show. Speaking about the ongoing daily soaps, we bring you a list of the upcoming twists and turns that you can expect in your favorite shows.

Check out the upcoming twist in Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starer Anupamaa is one of the leading daily soaps presently. The show offers ample entertainment to the viewers and has hooked the attention of the viewers. Its engaging content and sudden twists and turns have grabbed many eyeballs of the masses. The show has successfully dominated the first position owing to its engaging storyline. At present, the viewers are witnessing Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj's (Gaurav Khanna) separation.

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, it was seen that Anuj was supposed to come and solve his differences with Anupamaa. While the Shah and Kapadia families waited for Anuj with Anupamaa and her family, Anuj betrayed them and decided to stay in Mumbai with Maaya and Choti Anu. It is not yet shown why Anuj decided to stay with Maaya. Anupamaa decides to move on with her life, whereas, it was seen that Vanraj and Kavya fight over their relationship. Furious Kavya decides to leave Shah's house, and it was seen that Vanraj faints.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, it will be seen that Vanraj gets a stroke and will be on bed rest. The Shah family will call Anupamaa for help, and Anupamaa will be helping Kinjal and Baa to take care of Vanraj. Baa will be seen getting greedy and will decide to reunite Anupamaa and Vanraj.

Watch Anupamaa promo here:

Check out the upcoming twist inYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Jay Soni starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always entertained the viewers. The current track revolves around Abhimanyu and Akshara's son Abhir's illness. Recently, it was seen that Abhimanyu discovers the truth about Abhir and wants to get his fatherly right on him. It was also seen that Manjari discovers the truth about Abhir, and in her emotional state, she demands to take Abhir with them. Manjari's demand makes Akshara vulnerable.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will be seen that Abhimanyu takes offense at the legal notice and tells Akshara that he will reply in legal language only. However, he will not listen to Akshara's explanation that Kairav had sent the legal notice to him. Abhimanyu and Akshara will be seen arguing and Abhimanyu vows to drag Akshara to the court. Akshara will get pissed with Abhimanyu as once again he didn't listen to her side of the truth and make his judgment. Abhimanyu will be seen threatening Akshara that he will take his son back at any cost.

Akshara will also make sure that she will give a befitting reply to Abhimanyu as she doesn't want the Birla family to get close to Abhir at any cost. It will be interesting to see how gets Abhir's custody.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo here:

Check out the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora in lead roles. Speaking about the current plot of the show, it is seen that Sai and Satya get married, and Virat is devastated after seeing their marriage. It was seen that Pakhi realizes that Virat doesn't love, and she leaves Chavan Niwas forever. On the other hand, it was seen that Virat gets jealous of Satya as Sai often defends him. It was also seen that Sai convinces Savi to stay with Satya and his family. After moving with Satya's family, Savi is also seen bonding with Satya.

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it will be seen that Sai tries to protect Satya and Savi's precious bond. Sai doesn't want Virat to ruin their bond. However, Virat will be seen creating problems in Sai and Satya's life as he doesn't want them to get close. It will be interesting to see how Sai will stop Virat and protect her relationship.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo here:

Check out the upcoming twist in Pandya Store:

Pandya Store is a multi-starrer show that features Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. Speaking about the ongoing storyline, it was seen that the Pandya family is busy with Krish and Prerna's marriage. It is seen how Krish ends up marrying Shweta, and Shivank marries Prerna. Before Prerna could reveal her pregnancy to Krish, here Shweta does her pregnancy drama to complicate the situation. Thus, Prerna decides to leave India and return to Canada.

In the upcoming episode of Pandya Store, it will be seen that when Dhara tries to stop her, here Prerna's anger bursts out like never before. Dhara is in a major fix. Dhara wants Prerna to give her some time and she will fix everything, but the latter doesn't agree. Prerna thus ends up accusing Dhara of her double standards, which have totally ruined her and Krish's life.

Watch Pandya Store promo here:

