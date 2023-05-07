Shehnaaz Gill buys a house to Aishwarya Sharma quits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Top TV news of the week

The celebs in the television industry garnered a lot of attention last week as some announced major life updates while others shared new professional commitments. From, Charu Asopa moving into a new house to Shehnaaz buying a house for herself, let's take a look at the top TV news of the week.

Top TV news of the week

Charu Asopa moves into a 2 BHK apartment

Earlier while chatting with ETimes TV, Charu Asopa had shared that she was struggling to find a decent house for herself and her daughter Ziana. But in her recent vlog, she informed her fans that her house hunting came to an end as she was shifting into a new 2 BHK apartment. The actress wanted a bigger apartment for her daughter to have a playroom.

Aishwarya Sharma joins Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 after quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Aishwarya Sharma who played the character of Pakhi aka Patralekha in the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin quit the show due to a twist that makers are adding to the show. However, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that she took this decision to join filmmaker and stunt master Rohit Shetty's reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Ashneer Grover-Madhuri terminated the first pregnancy

Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain recently appeared on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's chat show 'Couple of Things.' The couple shared that they had a complicated first pregnancy and the doctor advised them to terminate the child as there was a problem. Madhuri shared, “Ashneer and I were ready to have a baby. And when you are ready to have a baby and the doctor advised us to terminate the baby, it was depressing. You don’t have the will but there is no option and you have to do it.”

Abdu Rozik performs with AR Rahman in Pune

Social media sensation and Tajikistan singer, Abdu Rozik shared a picture with the legendary musician AR Rahman last week. Abdu also shared a small clip from the legendary singer's Pune concert where he is seen on the stage with AR Rahman. Thanking the legend for this opportunity, Abdu penned a sweet note and wrote, "What an honor and privilege to perform with legend @arrahman last night in Pune. Thank you for giving me this chance and to your family and amazing team @btosproductions for supporting me so much."

Gautam Gulati missing out on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Roadies 13 gang leader Gautam Gulati talked about his meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He shared that he met Sanjay Leela Bhansali twice coincidentally. And when he met him later, he shared that he had a role in Heeramandi for Gautam which had gone to some other actor.

Krushna Abhishek turns down Sajid Khan's film for The Kapil Sharma Show

Sapna of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek recently revealed that he missed out on an offer by Sajid Khan due to contractual issues with The Kapil Sharma Show. He told ETimes, “There are issues; we have a yearly contract with the channel and have busy schedule.. like Sajid Khan had offered me the film he is shooting now. (But) it didn’t happen because of my dates. You can ask him, otherwise, I would have loved to work with him too.”

Tunisha Sharma's mother sends legal notice to the channel for roping Sheezan Khan in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

It was reported last week that Sheezan Khan will be participating as a contestant in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He also got permission from the court to travel abroad. However, However, this news did not go down well with the late Tunisha Sharma's mother. She sent legal notice to the channel for roping Sheezan Khan in the show.

Paras Kalnawat and Faisal Khan buy new cars

The young actors in the Television industry are riding high on their success in the literal sense. Recently, Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat bought a swanky new BMW worth Rs. 95 lakhs. Faisal Khan also bought a Mercedes.

Shehnaaz Gill buys a new house

Shehnaaz Gill is enjoying the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the actress has bought a new house. She took to her social media last week to share a post that showed congratulatory messages from her loving fans.

Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih confirms dating Rohit Jadhav

Anjum Fakih confirmed that she was dating a guy who is not from the showbiz industry. Recently, she shared details about the guy- he is a marketing professional Rohit Jadhav.

Niti Taylor reacts as Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 wraps up

Niti Taylor, who is seen essaying the role of Prachi Kapoor opposite Ranndeep Rai in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2reacted to reports that claimed that the show might go off air as the makers have decided to launch the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Niti was shocked to hear this and shared that everyone on the team was aware of how hard she worked and revealed that no one can point fingers at her for not giving her best.

Meanwhile, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 will bring back Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta.

