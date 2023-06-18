Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Akanksha Puri REVEALS if she's open to finding love on reality show

Akanksha Puri is known for her role, Goddess Parvati, in the mythological show, Vighnharta Ganesha. Later, the actress grabbed headlines when her former boyfriend, Paras Chhabra entered the Bigg Boss 13 house and developed a bond with his co-contestant, Mahira Sharma. Thus, leading to their breakup. Later, she participated in the reality show, Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti and emerged as the winner. Finally, Puri is now entering one of the biggest reality shows, Bigg Boss OTT 2, and she exclusively shared her thoughts with Pinkvilla about being a part of this season, hosted by Salman Khan. Read on:

On entering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

I am very happy that I am finally entering the show as a contestant and not as a challenger. I am excited about being a contestant because I have seen this house closely so many times but I have not been there. It was on my bucket list, that I wanted to do something great.

Is Akanksha scared of anything about entering the show?

The word 'scared' is not there in my dictionary. Something that is going to be new to me is sharing a space with others because I am used to living alone. I have stayed away from my family for the past 15 years, and I've never had a flatmate, roommate, or live-in experience. So, for me, that is going to be challenging. Adjustment issues could be a problem but then everything happens for the first time. So, yes, I am ready for the challenges.

On meeting Bigg Boss OTT 2's host, Salman Khan

I have met and interacted with Salman Khan before but as a contestant, I know 'vo band toh bajaate hain sabki' (takes everyone's case). I am entirely prepared to take an earful for him and also see him heap praises for me.

On how Akanksha will handle situations inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

I am very much patient with things but I definitely have very strong opinions that cause many arguments, but I know how to handle it, and I know how to draw the line.

Akanksha states why she's a perfect fit for this show

I think I have a lot of variety to give to the show, and I am strongly vocal about things. This show is about expressing your expressions and staying real, and I have always stayed real. I think all these things are going to work in my favour.

On what qualities are non-negotiable for her

I can never tolerate liars, and people with a lack of interest and energy. I won't be tolerant towards those who would come on the show and waste someone else's opportunity of being on the show. In general, also, I don't like such people, who don't value what they have.

Advertisement

On doing basic household chores

It's been so many years that I have lived alone and managed my house. I think life teaches you all this and you end up learning them. I have no problem with the household chores.

On being open to the possibility of finding love on Bigg Boss OTT 2

I have never kept anything open or shut in my life. I don't want to feed myself something and want to let myself go with the flow. I will see but definitely, that (love) is not something that is on my mind right now because I am really busy dating my work. My work is my priority and dating is not on my priority list. But, let's see, where life takes me.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty helps to resolve fight between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam