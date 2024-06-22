Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Why did Sai Ketan Rao take up Anil Kapoor-hosted show at peak of his career?

Sai Ketan Rao is one of the confirmed contestants on Anil Kapoor-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3. Known for his versatile acting chops, the actor has appeared in several Indian television shows, including Imlie. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sai revealed the reason behind taking up the show at the peak of his career. He also opened up about whether he had watched the previous seasons of the controversial reality show.

Why did Sai Ketan Rao choose Bigg Boss OTT 3?

We asked Sai Ketan Rao about the reasons he agreed to do Bigg Boss OTT 3 when he was already at the peak of his career. To this, the Imlie-fame said, "I have done three TV shows till now and uske saath saath maine web series bhi ki hai (along with that I have also done web series). Worked in Telugu language, too. So, I wanted something different. Because people know me by my character."

He went on to add, "Main kabhi bhi bahar jaata hun (whenever I go out), maybe some shopping or with friends, people recognize me with the characters I have played. But now I want people to know my name. I wanna tap in those people who don't watch TV serials also. Because reality show has a different kind of ambience, different kind of audience outside."

Watch the full interview here:

Has Sai Ketan Rao watched previous seasons of Bigg Boss?

Taking the conversation ahead, Sai Ketan Rao asserted that he had watched the show before but did not follow it so thoroughly. The Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali actor elaborated on being familiar with the show and that he had watched bits and pieces of it, not head to toe.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the current season has Neeraj Goyat, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Chandrika Dixit, Naved Shaikh (Naezy), Sai Ketan Rao, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultaan Khan, Deepak Chaurasia, Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Lovekesh Kataria, and Vishal Pandey as the contestants.

