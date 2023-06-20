EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Mistry on FIR against TMKOC producer Asit Modi, 'Relieved that action has been taken'

On Monday (June 19) evening, the Powai police registered a case against Asit Kumarr Modi, producer of the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sohail Ramani (Operations Head), and Jatin Bajaj (Executive Producer). They have been booked under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC based on a complaint filed by actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who essayed the role of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi in the show, which has been running for the last 14 years.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's reaction to a case registered against TMKOC makers

Pinkvilla reached out to complainant Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and she exclusively shared her reaction to the FIR file against Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani, and Jatin Bajaj. The actress stated, "I was called to the police station yesterday (Monday, June 19) evening. I reached there at 7:30 PM and I was there till 12:30 AM, and finally, the FIR has been registered. I've been told by the cops that they will call me whenever they need any information next. The law will take its course, whatever I could do, I have done. Mainly, the FIR has been registered because it was stuck for the past many days, and that's a huge thing."

Jennifer says she's relieved but not happy

When prodded Jennifer Mistry further about her feelings as she was the first one to raise her voice against the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. To which, the 44-year-old asserted, "I am at least relieved that an action has been taken now but I am still not happy in that way because this is not something that I wanted. I did not want this but God and the Universe is letting it happen, which means it had to happen. Let's see, I am still praying for the highest good for everyone in the world and that everything happens in a nicer way. I don't want that anyone gets any kind of punishment, whatever it is just happens nicely. Even now if I get a statement from their side saying, 'Humne jo bhi kiya, bhool-chook maaf,'(We apologize for whatever has been done intentionally or unintentionally) that is also enough. Why unnecessarily drag the situation? I don't know what God has written for them."

What happened between Jennifer and the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

For the unversed, Jennifer accused Asit Modi of sexual harassment for passing comments 'Tumhare honth bahut achhe hain,' (Your lips are very beautiful), and inviting her to his room over drinks. She also alleged that Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj mentally tortured her. After her, former actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja, and former director, Malav Rajda came out to support Jennifer's claims.

About the show

The show is currently on-air and features Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt among others in pivotal roles.

