Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar became friends inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ever since Kumar stepped out of the house, the buzz is that he will be next seen participating in another reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

A few days ago, reports stated it was confirmed. However, to delight readers, we asked Abhishek Kumar in a recent interview about his participation. Read on to know what he has to say.

Abhishek Kumar on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

We asked the Bigg Boss 17 first runner-up if we will see him in the upcoming, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He shared that it is not confirmed. In Abhishek Kumar's words, “Naam toh jab Bigg Boss ghar se nikle nahi the taab se hi aa rahe hain. Abhi ayesa kuch nahi hian, agar hoga toh bata denge.”

“(My name has come up for the show ever since I stepped out of the Bigg Boss house, but nothing is confirmed yet, will let you know)”

Watch the full interview with Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan here:

Ayesha Khan, who has also been reported as one of the tentative contestants, shared that she is not the right fit for such shows. "Never say never, of course. But I'm somebody who can't do that show. Cockroaches and ye saab dekhe ke hi bhaag jayungi (I will run away seeing cockroaches), I'm not that daring," said Khan.

Talking about their stint in Bigg Boss 17, while Abhishek caught the attention of viewers from the very beginning, Ayesha, too, in her short stint inside the house as a wildcard entrant, made her mark. She was eliminated very close to the Grand Finale, and Abhishek Kumar ended up as the first runner-up. Munawar Faruqui was the winner of the season.

Tentative list of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 participants

As per the tentative list of contestants who might participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, names like Abhishek Kumar, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Khanzaadi, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Mannara Chopra, Elvish Yadav, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Manasvi Mamgai, Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya and Helly Shah among others have come up.

