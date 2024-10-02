Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karanveer Mehra strikes back at Asim Riaz's cryptic note; writes, 'Too much steroid hit your brains'

It's Asim Riaz vs Karanveer Mehra! It seems that the war that started during Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 initial days will continue for a long time. Asim, who was at loggerheads with Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Karanveer Mehra and a few others, reacted after Karanveer recently called out Asim for living in his own bubble. Asim posted a tweet attacking Karanveer and age-shaming him. Now, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner has reacted to Asim's tweet.

Taking to his Twitter (now X) account, Karanveer Mehra slammed Asim Riaz indirectly. He wrote, "Too much steroid hit your brains, expect confirmed annihilation…!, I don’t think u were schooled to understand this “Brah”." While Karanveer didn't name anyone directly, many netizens speculated that the comment was directed to Asim.

Take a look at Karanveer Mehra's tweet here-

On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale night (September 29), Karanveer Mehra was declared as the winner of Rohit Shetty's show. While talking to the media about his win, Karanveer was asked to share his opinion on Asim. Speaking to DNA, Karan stated how Asim is living in his "bubble" and mentioned that the Bigg Boss 13 fame thinks his fans will be there for him for decades.

Karanveer added, "He's living in his own bubble, in his Barbie world. He needs to get a reality check, and somewhere he needs medical help, this is what I feel. Everyone has their opinions." After this comment, Asim Riaz indirectly slammed Karanveer for his remark and his victory. Thus, now Karanveer called out him again in his tweet.

For the unaware, Asim Riaz's name has been getting roped in controversies ever since Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 began. The Rohit Shetty-led show premiered on July 27, 2024, and Asim was expelled from the stunt-based reality show on July 28. Yes, in the second episode itself, Asim's journey ended on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

The fiasco happened after Asim locked horns with most of the contestants on the show, but especially with Abhishek Kumar. What started as a fun interaction turned into an ugly altercation, causing the show's host, Rohit Shetty, to intervene. Asim accused Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Karanveer Mehra, and others of ganging up against him.

While this was not it, Asim misbehaved with the team after he could not perform stunts. When Rohit Shetty noticed his misconduct, he schooled him. Considering Asim's misbehaviour, he was expelled from the stunt-based show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 concluded on September 29, with Karanveer Mehra announced as the winner and Krishna Shroff being declared as the first runner-up.

