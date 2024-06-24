Laughter Chefs EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani on people's reaction to his and Karan Kundrra's partnership; 'We are trying to...'

Known for its unique format, Laughter Chefs entertains viewers with the hilarious and fun cooking moments of television celebrities. It would not be wrong to say that the show is living up to its title and leaving the audience in splits. Besides the hilarious antics, host Bharti Singh's one-liners and epic reactions raise the entertainment quotient. One of the favourite personalities on the show is Arjun Bijlani. His onscreen bond with Karan Kundrra has been receiving much love.

Recently, the Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti actor had a candid conversation with Pinkvilla and opened up about his partnership with Karan on the show. Arjun Bijlani also discussed the competitive atmosphere of Laughter Chefs.

Arjun Bijlani on the audience's reactions to his and Karan Kundrra's partnership

We started the conversation with Arjun Bijlani by asking his thoughts on the response he and Karan Kundrra have been getting on Laughter Chefs. He remarked, "The experience is amazing. In fact, people have been liking my and Karan’s Jodi. As far as I have heard, we are the most liked Jodi, which is very special for me. And obviously, we are trying to cook well also. And people are appreciating the masti, which is why it’s called Laughter Chefs."

"The most fun that I have is with Karan because since the start of the show, we have been cooking together, and honestly, we laugh all day," said the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor.

Arjun Bijlani talks about the environment on Laughter Chefs

Elaborating on the atmosphere of the cooking-based reality show, Bijlani expressed, "It’s a competition but a beautiful competition where everyone helps each other in cooking or passes on things if any ingredients are forgotten. It is like neighbors shooting together."

He added, "It is very natural that it is created on the set among us, and believe me, everyone on that show looks forward to coming and shooting on that day. It’s a very hectic shoot, but we are so excited to do it."

Arjun Bijlani reveals if he cooks in real life

In the same conversation, we asked Arjun if he cooks in real life. To this, he asserted, "Sometimes I do, but because I am shooting. I come from a family where everyone knows at least a bit of cooking."

He revealed cooking meals for Neha (his wife) and Ayaan (his son) when they were quarantined for 14 days. The Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar actor mentioned that preparing food during that duration helped him on Laughter Chefs and now he can make decent food. In addition to this, Arjun remarked that he had cooked for Neha, Ayaan, and a few of his friends.

Arjun Bijlani on whether Laughter Chefs influenced his feelings about cooking

Lastly, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna's fame opened up about the influence he has witnessed on his feelings about cooking after doing Laughter Chefs. Landing a thoughtful reply, the actor stated, "After this, I feel that I will love cooking and would love to cook for my friends as well. I think I can cook anything now. I think I can make a damn good sabzi or maybe Pulav."

For the unversed, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment features Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, who assigns dishes to the contestants and asks them to prepare them. Apart from Arjun Bijlani and Karam Kundrra, it features Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya – Aly Goni, Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande, Sudesh Lehri – Nia Sharma, and Reem Sameer Shaikh – Jannat Zubair.

The show streams on JioCinema Premium at 9:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday. It also airs on Colors TV.

