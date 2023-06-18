Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere to Shiv Thakare-Abdu Rozik reuniting; Top TV news of the week

The biggest news of the week is the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2. For Bigg Boss loyalists, there cannot be anything of importance right now. After a long wait, the audience finally got to know who all are participating in this season of Salman Khan's show and witnessed stunning performances by the contestants. However, a lot happened over the week that caught the attention of the netizens. Let's rewind and take a look at the newsmakers of the last week.

Top TV news of the week

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere

Bigg Boss OTT 2 kicked off its grand premiere on June 17. The host of the second season, Salman Khan introduced them to the viewers. Falaq Naaz, Abhishek Malhan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, and more are part of the contestants' list for this season. Reportedly, the show also witnessed its first elimination as contestant Puneet Superstar was shown the door.

Anusha Dandekar undergoes surgery for lump removal

The popular MTV VJ and showbiz personality, Anusha Dandekar recently informed fans that she went through surgery for a lump in her ovary. She said doctors found a few more lumps during the process and also mentioned that her recovery phase has been intense. She penned a long note sharing her gratitude to the doctors and urged all her female followers to visit a gynecologist regularly.

Parth Samthaan's new web series, Currency

Popular TV actor, Parth Samthaan is all set to make his Netflix debut with the web series, Social Currency. He took to his social media handle to share the first glimpse of his upcoming web show. Parth shared the poster of the web series and also announced the streaming date of the show. Along with Parth, Bhavin Bhanushali, Ruhi Singh, Vagmita Singh, Rowhi Rai, Mridul Madhok, Sakshi Chopra and Aakash Mehta will also be seen in the web series. Social Currency will start streaming from June 22 on Netflix.

Shiv and Abdu's reunion for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik share a great bond. Fans were eagerly waiting to see them together ever since it was announced that Abdu will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for a few weeks. Last week, Abdu flew to South Africa and reunited with his bro Shiv Thakare. Since then, there has been no end to their fun. Social media is flooded with photos and videos of the best times they are spending together.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming project with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill will be seen collaborating with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for an upcoming music video. Indian singer-music director Pratik Bachan, popularly known as B Praak talked about his upcoming album and revealed that a song will feature the two actors. Talking about his album, he shared, “The album will be released next month and its second song will release by June end wherein Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen together. I think you all will like that song more. Every song in the album is very different and you’ll be able to relate to every song.” The actress is currently in Italy enjoying her vacation.

Dipika Kakar's health update

Recently, mom-to-be Dipika Kakar visited the hospital for her routine check-up. In his vlog, it is seen that Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim visit the hospital for their routine check-up. The actress is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy and her delivery is due in the third or fourth week of July. Her scan reports are good, but she is on a strict diet. In another vlog last week, Dipika shared that he sleep cycle has changed and now she barely sleeps at night.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin updates

One of the most popular shows on television, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will undergo a generation leap post which new faces will be introduced. It was reported last week that Neill Bhatt will exit the show, and actor Shakti Arora will step in his shoes to play the lead. Reports also suggest that Maddam Sir fame Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Gulia Singh have been roped in to play the female lead in the show. Bollywood actress Rekha will shoot for the promo and introduce the new faces of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Kapil Sharma’s co-actor Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide

Comedian Tirthanand Rao who has worked with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma in Sony TV's Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe attempted suicide last week. He came live on Facebook and shared what caused him to take this step and drank phenyl in front of the viewers. However, he was saved by his friends. They rushed to his residence after watching the video and took him to the hospital. He shared that it was due to a woman that he was taking this step.

Kapil Sharma shares his first vlog

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has started sharing vlogs on his YouTube channel KapilSharmak9. On June 15, Kapil posted his inaugural vlog, which garnered an impressive 124k views in just two hours. He gave his fans a glimpse of his day, from waking up in the morning to going to work and shooting The Kapil Sharma Show. Fans of the comedian are delighted to see him sharing his first vlog and hope they will get to see more in the coming days.

