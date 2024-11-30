Varun Dhawan and Avneet Kaur perform Nain Matakka’s hook step at Citadel Honey Bunny success party; WATCH
Avneet Kaur was present at the Citadel Honey Bunny success party held in Mumbai. She grooved with Varun Dhawan on one of the actor's songs.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and young actress Avneet Kaur lit up the dance floor at the Citadel Honey Bunny success party with their electrifying performance. The two stars came together to perform the hook step of the popular song Nain Matakka from Varun’s recent release Baby John, leaving netizens in awe.
The party, organized to celebrate the success of Citadel Honey Bunny, saw several celebrities in attendance, but it was Varun Dhawan and Avneet Kaur’s dance performance that became the highlight of the evening. Dressed in a blue T-shirt and white pants, Varun matched steps effortlessly with Avneet Kaur, who looked stunning in a blue and white dress. Their energy, chemistry, and perfect synchronization on the peppy track captivated everyone present.
Watch Varun Dhawan and Avneet Kaur’s video here:
Varun Dhawan, known for his killer dance moves and high-energy performances, won over the netizens and those present with his steps. Another video has been uploaded by the actor on his social media handle that shows him dancing with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor’s song Nain Matakka has been a chartbuster since its release, and seeing him dance to it with Avneet was a treat for fans.
Talking about Citadel Honey Bunny’s bash, the cast members of the web series, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as well as director Raj & DK, were also present. Varun's wife, Natasa Dalal, Mrunal Thakur, Saqib Saleem, Abhishek Banerjee, and Avneet Kaur were also part of the bash.
Talking about Avneet Kaur, this year she made her debut at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. On the other hand, the television serials that made her a household name are Savitri - Ek Prem Kahani, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Hamari Sister Didi.
Kaur recently made headlines when she met Tom Cruise on the set of the upcoming Mission Impossible film.
