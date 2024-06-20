Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Abhira to learn BIG SECRET about Armaan; will she accept his proposal?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Abhira and Armaan confessing their love for each other. However, Abhira has not accepted Armaan's proposal as she isn't sure if he will be there for her against all odds. Madhav asked her to be careful about her decision as Armaan never took a stand for her in the past. Now, in the upcoming episodes, Abhira will learn a major truth about Armaan which might further hinder #AbhiMaan's relationship.

Abhira learns about Armaan and Ruhi's love affair

In the forthcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira will learn the shocking truth of Armaan and Ruhi's relationship before she got married to Rohit Poddar. Dadisaa who's against Abhira becoming the daughter-in-law of the Poddar family revealed the truth about Armaan and Ruhi's past to Abhira. While she gets heartbroken hearing the same, she fails to trust her and believe her. Dadisaa then takes Abhira to Goenka's house and makes her speak to Ruhi.

Take a look at a recent glimpse of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai here:

Major confrontation between Abhira and Ruhi

At Goenka house, Abhira confronts Ruhi about her alleged relationship with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) before getting married to Rohit. Ruhi narrates her story and tells her how they were in love but because of some misunderstandings, she decided to marry Rohit. Abhira will be shocked to hear the truth. Abhira and Ruhi will indulge in a war of words. Both Abhira and Ruhi will accuse each other of being the villain in their respective love stories. Ruhi will fume in rage at the allegations by Abhira.

Armaan's life is in danger

Pinkvilla exclusively informed the viewers that in the upcoming episodes, Armaan will get severely injured saving Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) from a riot situation. Abhira will take him someplace safe and will try to treat him. Viewers will witness their love and care for each other amid the same track.

