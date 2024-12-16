Zakir Hussain death: TV celebs Shweta Tiwari, Aly Goni and others mourn death of Tabla maestro; ‘RIP Legend'
TV actors Aly Goni, Shweta Tiwari, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, among others expressed condolences to Zakir Hussain's family as the Tabla maestro passed away.
The music world lost a legend as Ustad Zakir Hussain, the iconic tabla maestro, passed away at the age of 73. Renowned for his extraordinary talent and contribution to Indian classical and world music, Hussain’s death has left fans and celebrities deeply saddened. Many actors, including Shweta Tiwari, Aly Goni, and Kashmera Shah, among others took to social media to pay their respects, remembering his unparalleled legacy.
Actress Kashmera Shah posted a picture of Ustad Zakir Hussain and wrote, “RIP.” Actor Aly Goni shared a verse from the Quran that Muslims often recite in terms of loss, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. RIP Legend.” Television star Shweta Tiwari shared a picture of the Tabla maestro and wrote, "We lost our legend today. Very sad news." Devoleena Bhattacharjee also expressed her condolences by sharing a video of the legend and added, "Om Shanti."
Check out the posts below:
Ustad Zakir Hussain was a celebrated musician with a career spanning over six decades. He collaborated with renowned artists from India and around the world, pushing the boundaries of music. His groundbreaking 1973 fusion project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionist T.H. Vinayakram blended Indian classical music with jazz, setting a new standard in world music.
Earlier this year, Hussain added three more Grammy Awards to his name at the 66th Grammy Awards, bringing his total to four. He continued to inspire generations with his creativity, dedication, and ability to connect cultures through music.
The maestro passed away on Monday, December 16, 2024, in a hospital in San Francisco due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung disease. According to his family, Hussain had been hospitalized for the last two weeks and was moved to the ICU when his condition worsened.
Hussain’s passing is a significant loss to the music fraternity. Pinkvilla prays the Tabla maestro rests in peace!
