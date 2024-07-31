Anupamaa Episode Update, July 31: Vanraj accuses Sagar of peeping into Meenu’s bathroom while she was inside

The episode opens with Anupama reflecting on Aadya, declaring that she can't die and holding out hope for Aadya's return. In the following scene, Aadya's roommate inquires about the start of their vacation and whether she will be going home. Aadya responds that her parents have passed away and she is now without a home.

Meanwhile, Kinjal encourages Mahi to talk to Kavya on the phone. Mahi pleads with Kavya to return soon, explaining that Kinjal is taking good care of her. Mahi also shares her wish to sleep in Kavya's lap, becoming emotional. To comfort her, Meenu reassures Mahi, and then dances with Ishani, Ansh, and Pari.

Anupama's emotional call and Bala's decision to save Aasha Bhawan

Later, Anupama calls Yashdeep to ask about Aadya and Anuj, her voice quivering with emotion and worry. She also inquires about Shruti. Upon hearing the news, she breaks down, her tears revealing her deep concern for her loved ones. Meanwhile, Bala has decided to sell his property.

When Indra asks why, Bala explains that he needs to raise funds to save Aasha Bhawan. Bala is looking for a good deal on his property, while Indra considers contributing to the cause despite having concerns about Anupama. Bala reassures Indra to set aside any doubts, and Indra agrees to handle the food delivery.

Anupama defends Sagar amidst Vanraj's accusations and assault

Thereafter, Sagar is fixing the pipe, and Meenu enters her bathroom on the other side. Suddenly, the window’s glass shatters, and Meenu spots Sagar, prompting her to scream. Hearing the commotion, Pakhi rushes to Meenu’s bathroom, sees Sagar, and accuses him of spying on Meenu. She reports the incident to Vanraj.

Later, Vanraj confronts Sagar and beats him severely. Sagar pleads with Vanraj to stop and tries to prove his innocence. Kinjal and Meenu urge Vanraj to stop the assault, and Anupama also asks him to cease hitting Sagar. Sagar begs Anupama to trust him. Despite Vanraj’s stance, Anupama firmly defends Sagar, showcasing her courage and determination, which inspires those around her. The episode ends here.

