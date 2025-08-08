Not Rupali Ganguly or Dilip Joshi, Smriti Irani is TV's highest-paid actor with Rs 14 lakh per episode for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Smriti Irani is back to acting with the second season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actress was reported to be charging a hefty payment of Rs 14 lakh per episode, becoming the highest-paid TV actor in India. Reacting to the reports, Smriti Irani has now herself confirmed her remuneration.

Advertisement

Smriti Irani confirms becoming highest-paid actor on the small screen

In a recent chat with CNN News18, Smriti Irani admitted that she is getting the record-breaking paycheck while highlighting how she earned it with a lot of hard work and delivering on TRP numbers.

The actress said, “You also set that benchmark as a professional to say that if you deliver on history on numbers and revenue, why not? Because not everybody who’s watching us knows we get to negotiate our contracts as employees.”

Smriti Irani proudly said that not only pay parity, but she also beat the boys and girls. “I’m a part of a union, so the first thing I do is actually have my union number registered. We are all part of a larger organisation and flow of work. For one person to stand up and say, "Listen, not only pay parity, I beat the boys and the girls and how much I make that is a lot of hard work," she added.

Advertisement

Smriti Irani, who is playing the lead role of Tulsi Virani, further asserted her ability to make stars out of those she worked with.

She said, “The idea is, are you truly the star or do you have the professional capacity to make stars around you? I think that I have actually, mercifully, had the capacity of making stars out of others who are with me. If there is a Tulsi, then Amar Upadhyay quintessentially creates his own market. So do you become that pivot, that sounding board, that other actors then can enhance their economic value? That I have managed to do through the project, so my co-stars today can say, ‘Oh, we are a part of that.’”

Smriti Irani beats contemporaries Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi and Hina Khan

For the unversed, Smriti Irani has surpassed Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, and Hina Khan's remunerations to emerge as the highest-paid actor on the small screen. While Ganguly charges around Rs 3 lakh per episode for Anupamaa, Dilip Joshi and Hina Khan charge around Rs 1.5-2 lakh per episode.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by News18 Showsha and Times of India. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: 'There is no bad blood,' says Casting director Shanoo Sharma as Ranveer Singh exits YRF