Bigg Boss 19, August 25 Episode Written Update: Farrhana Bhatt declared 'undeserving', gets evicted by inmates but...

Bigg Boss 19, August 25 Episode Written Update: Bigg Boss addresses the 16 contestants and informs them that this season, they will be the decision makers and responsible for running the house. The contestants must choose one person who they believe does not deserve to sleep in the bedroom, as there are 15 beds for 16 contestants. During the discussion, Mridul Tiwari declares that he is willing to sacrifice his bed and sleep outside.

At the dinner table, Amaal Mallik shares his family's legacy and his connection with Salman Khan. Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna's hilarious banter fills the room with laughter, while Amaal's snoring disturbs Awez Darbar.

Gaurav learns that Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are a couple in real life. The contestants wake up on the first day and everyone dances to the music.

Kunickaa Sadanand suggests forming rules to maintain order in the house. She tells Farrhana Bhatt to clean up the mess left after she prepared breakfast, which irritates Farrhana. Natalia informs Amaal that his snoring kept her awake at night.

Tanya discusses with Zeishan her unhappiness with his behavior during the premiere night. They talk about the behavior of other contestants. Tanya admits she has always been in her shell and never interacts with strangers. Ashnoor mentions how Tanya was initially nice when they first met, but later expressed her distress because her mother compared her to Ashnoor.

Awez opens up about his relationship with Nagma and shares his feelings about his parents' separation while talking with Mridul Tiwari and Abhishek Bajaj.

Contestants discuss house duties

Later, Kunickaa suggests the contestants decide on house duties. She comments that Farrhana is rude and reluctant to do her share. When it comes to dividing the chores, Farrhana announces that she won't clean the washroom. This leads to a heated exchange between Tanya and Zeishan over who will wash the utensils.

Eventually, it is decided that Zeishan will wash the utensils while Tanya will fold the clothes. Mridul expresses his disappointment as the female contestants provide excuses for not doing certain chores.

Tanya Mittal talks about her lifestyle

Tanya talks about her lavish lifestyle, revealing that it is normal for her to have a large staff and bodyguards. She mentions that although she doesn’t party or have extravagant desires, she wishes for a big staff and several cars. In a conversation with Pranit, Tanya claims that girls often have to abandon their cultural values to succeed in the entertainment industry, but she has managed to maintain her identity while being part of Bigg Boss. She claimed that it is a significant achievement for her not to compromise her clothing choices.

Amaal shares his family's financial struggles, discussing his father's and uncle's challenges. He explains the reasons behind his viral post announcing his separation from his family, but reassures that he loves them despite their differences.

Contestants evict Farrhana Bhatt but there is a twist

The contestants gather in the assembly room, where they are asked to vote for the most undeserving contestant. After voting, Farrhana Bhatt and Neelam land up in the bottom two. Farrhana defends herself, talking abour her strength, while Kunickaa reveals that Farrhana was rude to her in the morning.

After much discussion, Farrhana is ultimately evicted. Neelam questions the others for voting against her, but they explain that if Farrhana hadn't been evicted, she would have been the one to go.

Farrhana packs her belongings with Tanya's help before exiting. She leaves the Bigg Boss house. While all think that her journey has ended, Bigg Boss introduces a big twist by keeping Farrhana in a secret room.

In a secret room, she has the power to make important decisions. The other contestants are unaware that she can watch them on TV. Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, and Mridul Tiwari discuss Farrhana's attitude but are unaware that she is listening to their conversation.

Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand's argument

Baseer Ali expresses disappointment when Kunickaa refuses to cook for him. She eventually agrees but insists that he help her. Baseer gets angry with Kunickaa for initially refusing to cook. Amaal comments that Farrhana would likely say negative things about Bigg Boss now that she is evicted, and Farrhana overhears this.

Before bedtime, Kunickaa announces that she will cook for everyone, but not do it every time individually. This sparks an argument between Baseer and Kunickaa, where he asks her to speak to him with respect. After a heated exchange, Kunickaa apologizes, but Baseer remains furious. The episode ends.

