Bigg Boss 19: Is Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna highest-paid contestant on Salman Khan’s show? Actor breaks silence

Gaurav Khanna is one of the most beloved celebrities on television and has a massive, dedicated fan following. The actor is currently seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan. Alongside Gaurav, the show features a mix of popular celebrities from various entertainment sectors. There have been rumors indicating that Gaurav is one of the highest-paid contestants on the show. These rumors surfaced because of his popularity and years of experience in the industry.

Is Gaurav Khanna the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 19?

When asked whether he is the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna addressed the speculation during a conversation with India Today. He laughed and responded, "It can be a rumour, or maybe not."

He further clarified that he does not pay much attention to such speculations, stating, "Also, I never judge an actor by the pay cheque he or she gets. It's all about what you get on the table."

Before entering Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna admitted that he was unfamiliar with his fellow contestants and noted that money is not discussed. "So people can say whatever they want to say. My aim is to just do well in this season," Gaurav concluded.

On the show, the talented star has been impressing audiences with his strong opinions and his connections with fellow inmates, particularly Pranit More.

Regarding his professional life, Gaurav Khanna recently emerged as the winner of Celebrity MasterChef, where his cooking skills received high praise from the judges. Before this, Gaurav played the lead role of Anuj in the popular series Anupamaa, opposite Rupali Ganguly. Their on-screen pairing was one of the biggest hits on Indian television.

Returning to Bigg Boss 19, the hit, controversial reality show began airing on August 24. Along with Gaurav, 15 other contestants are competing this season, including television actress Ashnoor Kaur. New episodes of the show are aired daily at 9 PM.

