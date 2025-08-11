Kapil Sharma takes a dig at Udit Narayan's kiss controversy on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Sir toh jaadu hi kar dete hai'

The Great Indian Kapil Show never fails to entertain the audience. Currently, the third season of the show is airing, and several popular personalities have appeared so far. In the upcoming episode, renowned singers from the music industry will make a special appearance. A glimpse of this episode was shared after the previous one concluded.

Kapil Sharma takes a dig at Udit Narayan's kiss controversy

Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani, Shaan, and Neeti Mohan will be making a grand appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show as they celebrate Independence Day. During this segment, Kapil's playful remark about Udit Narayan leaves everyone in stitches.

In this episode, viewers will enjoy Kapil Sharma's interactions with the singers. Shaan shares how he began his journey alongside Vishal, as they both debuted together. Meanwhile, the comedic acts by Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover will leave the audience laughing. Kapil then took a dig at Udit Narayan for kissing a fan during an event.

Kapil Sharma remarked, "Shaani bhai aur Udit sir dono haste haste gaate hai. Dono se milne fans stage take aate. Yeh baat alag Shaan bhai jaadu ki jhappi dete hai aur Udit sir toh jaadu hi kar dete hai (Shaan bhai and Udit sir both sing while smiling. Fans come to the stage just to meet them. The difference is that Shaan bhai gives a magical hug, while Udit sir performs real magic)."

All instantly laughed after this statement by Kapil. The camaraderie between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Kapil during this episode is too hilarious.

Speaking about the last episode, the sibling duo made a special appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, along with Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, were seen as guests on Kapil's show as a part of the Raksha Bandhan special episode.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 premiered on June 21, and new episodes air every Saturday at 8 PM. Along with Kapil, the show features Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. The first episode of this season was graced by Salman Khan.

