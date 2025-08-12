Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Contestant fails to answer Rs 50 lakh question on Rabindranath Tagore, can you guess?

Amitabh Bachchan is back on Television! The megastar has returned to host India's much-loved quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. The first episode of the new season premiered on August 11, Monday, and the first contestant to join Big B on the hot seat was Manavpreet Singh. The contestant answered 13 questions worth Rs 25 lakhs. When he reached the 14th question worth Rs 50 lakh, he decided to quit the game. Reason? Manavpreet didn't know the answer to the 14th question.

Advertisement

First contestant fails to answer Rs 50 lakh

After Manavpreet Singh answered the Rs 25 lakh question, Amitabh Bachchan asked him the 14th question worth Rs 50 lakh. The question was -

To which South American Author did Rabindranath Tagore dedicate his poetry collection 'Purabi'?

A - Gabriela Mistral

B- Victoria Ocampo

C- Maria Luisa Bombal

D- Teresa de la Parra

Correct Answer: Victoria Ocampo.

After Big B asked Manavpreet, he shared that he thinks Gabriela Mistral is the correct answer. If Manavpreet had failed to answer the question, his prize money would have dropped to Rs 5 lakh. Singh had also exhausted his three lifelines, and thus he decided to quit the game.

Manavpreet ended the game with Rs 25 lakh as a cash prize. Bachchan then informed the contestant that Gabriela Mistral was the incorrect answer.

He told him that the correct answer was Victoria Ocampo, an Argentinian feminist writer who was also a friend of Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore first met her on his trip to South America. He was accompanied by his secretary Leonard Elmhirst. Ocampo, in her biography, described her emotion for Tagore as a great "love tenderness."

Advertisement

For the uninformed, the 13th question, Manavpreet answered correctly, was -

In 2025, Vishwanath Karthikey became the youngest Indian to accomplish what feat -

A- Swim the English Channel

B- Circumnavigate the Globe

C- Climb the Seven Summits

D- Reach the North Pole.

Correct answer - Climb the Seven Summits

Manavpreet answered this question correctly and thus won Rs 25 lakh.

Speaking about Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz reality show will air from Monday to Friday.

ALSO READ: Why was Abhishek Bachchan ‘destroyed’ because of Amitabh Bachchan after Sarkar’s test shoot? Actor shares chilling details