Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Contestant decides to leave with Rs 25 lakh, skips answering Rs 50 lakh question

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 is currently on air. The hit quiz show hosted by megatsra Amitabh Bachchan is one of the higlhy wateched reality shows. In the latest eisode, the viewers witnessed another moment as a contestant decided not to answer a big question worth Rs 50 lakh.

Contestant decides to leave with Rs 25 lakh

In the recen episode it was seen, Sanjay Degama from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, had graced the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. Sanjay, who works as a chemical technician, managed to answer multiple questions an proved his excellence. While talking to Big B, the contestant even opened up the little stories about his life, his wife and how this was their very first trip outside their hometown.

Sanjay mentioned how for him staying at a five star hotel was a new experience. As the game went on, Sanjay impressed everyone with his quick and confident answers. Despite his knowledge, it was his question worth Rs 50 lakh which proved to be a trciky one for Sanjay. The question was:

Which Indian reached the second round of Wimbledon in 1973 after defeating Hans Engert?

A - Chiradip Mukerjea

B- Gaurav Misra

C- Jaidip Mukerjea

D- Nandan Bal

Correct Answer: Chiradeep Mukherji

This question left Sanjay confused and he gave a deep thought to it. He had 50-50 lifeline and he was allowed to use it. After winning Rs 25 lakh question, the contestant decided to quit at 14th question worth Rs 50 lakh.

He then informed Amitabh Bachchan about his decision and decided to walk away with Rs 25 lakh. After quitting, he casually made a blind guess and chose Option B Gaurav Mishra. However, correct answer was A.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 follows the tagline of ‘Jahan Akal Hai Wahaan Akad Hai’. Amitabh Bachchan, who is seen hosting the show, is often seen sharing his life experiences with the contestants while quizzing them and even shares his knowledge with them.

The show premiered on August 11 on Sony TV. The hit quiz reality show will air from Monday to Friday at 9 PM and will be available to watch on Sony LIV as well.

