Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 14 Episode Written Update: Vrinda's mother demands Rs 10 lakh from Mihir, will he agree?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, August 14 Episode Written Update: Gayatri instigates Pari against Tulsi. Daksha enters and slams Gayatri for her harsh words against Tulsi. She then informs Pari how her mother Tulsi, has been preparing for her wedding and loves her. Pari gets a call from her friend, who informs her that her ex-boyfriend Rannvijay has liked all her pictures. Pari confesses how she wants her ex to know that she is happy without him.

Pari's ex-boyfriend Rannvijay has vicious plans

Pari then asks her friend to post all her pictures from their wedding on social media so that Rannvijay gets jealous. Rannvijay's friends inform him that the Virani family has jumped high despite Angad being in jail. His friends tell Rannvijay that he made a mistake by breaking up with Pari. Rannvijay decides to get Pari back in his life and has vicious plans.

Mihir gets emotional as Pari is getting married. He then gives her some papers to sign. Hemant informs Pari that Mihir has made a will regarding one of their properties, giving her an equal share, just like her brothers. She gets emotional seeing Mihir's love. He tells Pari how she is right to contribute to their business as well.

Nitin's mother meets Mihir

Nitin's mother reaches Shanti Niketan and meets Mihir. She informs him that she has evidence against the culprit who committed the accident and trapped Angad and his friend. She demands Rs 10 lakh from Mihir and tells him that she will give him the pendrive only if he pays her. Mihir asks Nitin's mother to show the evidence, and only then will he give the money. She refuses and demands money first. Mihir calls her and her family a golddigger and asks her to leave.

After Nitin's mother leaves, Tulsi learns that she has the evidence. She remembers how Vrinda told her that her family has the evidence.

As the Virani family is preparing for the wedding. Tulsi secretly asks Hemant to give her Rs 10 lakhs so that she can get the evidence from Vrinda's mother. She expresses her concern about Angad's friend being in jail and mentions how finding evidence against Viren will help her prove his vicious side. Hemant agrees to arrange the money to help Tulsi and leaves.

Pari gets a call from Ajay, but she doesn't answer. This leaves her friends shocked, who then question her love for Ajay. She mentions how she and Ajay will fall in love eventually after their marriage. Pari misses her ex as she gets ready for her wedding. Ajay and her family arrive for the wedding.

Hemant brings the money and informs Tulsi. Tulsi welcomes Ajay and his family. Pari and Ajay complete the varmala ritual. The priest informs that the wedding muhurat is after 1.5 hours, and Pari goes to get ready again for the next ritual. Tulsi is relieved as she can get the pendrive from Vrinda's mother and return in this time.

She leaves with Munni to get the pendrive. Vrinda's family is preparing for a dance competition. As they are about to leave, Tulsi reaches their house with the money. The episode ends.

