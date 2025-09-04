Has Kiku Sharda quit The Great Indian Kapil Show amid an alleged feud with Krushna Abhishek?

Kiku Sharda is one of the popular faces of The Great Indian Kapil Show. According to recent reports, the comedian has allegedly parted ways with the show, which is currently in its third season.

While Sharda is often known for his comic timing and acts with Krushna Abhishek, the news of the actor quitting the show comes after his viral alleged feud with the latter.

Kiku has not yet spoken about his exit from the comedy show; media reports claim that the actor has been signed up for a new project. Sharda will next be seen in Rise and Fall, which will be hosted by Ashneer Grover.

Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek’s verbal spat on sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Earlier last month, a video from the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show went viral, where Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek were seen fighting over an act. Sharda went on to say, "Timepass kar raha hu?" to which the Entertainment actor responded, "To phir thik hai aap karlo. Aap karlo, bhai, koi problem nahi hai. Main jata hu yaha se."

The Thank God actor went on to add, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar luna pehle." At the end of the clip, the Laughter Chefs star claimed, "I love you and respect you; I don't want to raise my voice." Sharda goes on to quip, “Raise voice ki baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai."

Meanwhile, Kiku has portrayed various kinds of roles, some of which also required him to dress up as a woman. Speaking of having apprehensions over wearing sarees and dresses, the actor revealed to Indian Express, “I never had any apprehensions about dressing up as a woman; I have done this from The Great Indian Comedy Show days. I am an actor so I should be able to deliver everything that comes my way. As far as I make it entertaining, it’s fine.”

He went on to add, “Whenever I play a woman character, I make sure it is very dignified and enduring; it stays in the cute zone only. If I dressed up as a woman and the audience didn’t accept it, then I wouldn’t have continued, but it has been done well. I can go to any extent for my craft."

As for the new show, Kiku Sharda will participate in Rise and Fall alongside Dhanashree Verma, Arjun Bijlani, and other celebrities.

