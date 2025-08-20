Who is Utsav Dahiya? Meet Apoorva Mukhija's ex-boyfriend, who accused her of cheating and is an investment banker by profession

Apoorva Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid, has been in the news for many reasons. From her broken friendships to controversies for her statement, the social media personality remains in the headlines. This time, the storm is bigger as her ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya, accused her of cheating in a new video. He dropped a video where he is singing a song narrating the reason and aftermath of their breakup. Utsav's video went viral like wildfire. But do you know he is?

Who is Utsav Dahiya?

Utsav Dahiya, who was in a relationship with Apoorva Mukhija earlier, is a social media creator.

He regularly posts travel videos, singing videos and other content which gives his followers a glimpse of his personal and professional life.

Utsav has 89.9k followers on Instagram.

According to his Instagram profile, Utsav is also an investment banker.

Dahiya grew up in Mumbai. Before starting his corporate career, he studied Electronics and Communications Engineering at PEC University of Technology, Chandigarh, between 2014 and 2018.

As per his LinkedIn profile, his professional journey began at Morgan Stanley in London, where he joined as an Analyst.

By 2022, he was promoted to associate. In February 2025, he took on his current role as an associate at the firm's Sydney office.

About his viral post

On August 17, Utsav Dahiya posted a video on his Instagram where he narrated his and Apoorva Mukhija's breakup story. Before he started the video, he addressed everyone as "Cute Little Red Flag," a phrase which Apoorva constantly uses.

Without naming her directly, Utsav sang a song taking a jibe at Apoorva and even accused her of cheating. In the caption, he penned a long note calling out The Rebel Kid for tarnishing his image publicly.

He slammed The Traitors fame for garnering sympathy by pushing a false narrative.

Dahiya stated, "When I was being falsely painted as a cheat and an abuser because of things you said, I reached out to you and your agency hoping to find a way to deal with the hate. Instead, I was told "you’re a nobody, you should be happy you got to date her". So here’s a message from that ‘nobody’: you tried your level best (and I won’t lie, it wasn’t easy), but I’m still here, still standing. That should tell you something: your big numbers only matter on an app. There's a real and much bigger world outside - beyond lies and kalesh."

This post went super viral on the internet, with many getting involved in this controversy. Amid this, Apoorva dropped a cryptic response on social media, which read, "I just randomly got over it, and now I can't stop laughing."

Apart from this, earlier Apoorva was also caught up in several other controversies, including India's Got Latent.

