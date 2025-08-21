Who is Varunn Jain? Actor who played Gia Manek’s brother-in-law onscreen and is now her husband in real life

Gia Manek and Varunn Jain surprised their fans by announcing their marriage on August 21. The couple shared this exciting news by posting wedding photos on Instagram. They opted for an intimate wedding, avoiding grand celebrations and pre-wedding rituals. Gia is a popular actor known for her role in Saath Nibhana Sathiya, while Varunn is also a well-known television personality who has appeared in several shows. Read further to learn more about him.

Who is Varunn Jain?

Born on April 15, 1991, in Punjab, Varunn Jain is currently 34 years old.

The actor made his debut in 2010 with a show titled Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha.

However, it was his stint in Diya Aur Baati Hum which made him a household name. Varunn played the character Mohit Rathi, whose portrayal transitioned from positive to negative, becoming one of the most prominent roles in the show.

He also did many other shows like Pahredar Piya Ki and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya.

In 2021, Varun joined Gia Manek and Mohammad Nazim starrer Tera Mera Saath Rahe. He was brought on board after Rajkumar Singh left the show midway, playing the role of Gia's on-screen character, Gopika's brother-in-law.

Reportedly, Gia and Varun became close friends while working on this show, and their friendship eventually blossomed into love.

Varunn was recently in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

About Gia Manek and Varunn Jain's marriage

Gia Manek and Varunn Jain recently got married in an intimate ceremony and announced the news to fans on August 21 through their social media accounts. Both actors have a strong presence on these platforms and boast a large fanbase. They successfully managed to keep their relationship low-key. The wedding took place in the presence of only a few people at the Isha Foundation in Tamil Nadu.

The couple chose a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a traditional yogic marriage ritual offered by the Isha Foundation. According to the foundation, this practice involves the purification of the five elements- earth, water, fire, air, and space- allowing the couple to bond on a deeper elemental level.

Interestingly, Gia and Varunn chose to disable the comment section on their wedding post to keep the moment private despite the public announcement.

