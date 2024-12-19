Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 12 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode revealed more about Shunsui Kyoraku’s past, depicting his relationship with his older brother and Nanao’s mother. It showed how Nanao’s mother entrusted Shunsui with her clan’s sacred weapon to protect Nanao from their clan’s curse.

Despite this, Nanao chose to wield the blade to save Shunsui, the man she admired. She used Shinken Hakkyoken to turn the tide against Lille Barro, who survived Shunsui’s Bankai. With fans now looking forward to what will happen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 12. Keep reading to find out the release date and more.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 12 Release date and where to stream

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 12 is set to air on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan. After the broadcast, international viewers can stream the episode with English subtitles on Hulu and Disney+.

In Japan, it will also be available on Lemino and DMM TV. Hulu holds exclusive streaming rights in the US, while select regions can access it on Disney+. Fans in India can watch Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 12 on JioCinema, and those in Asia can stream it on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 12

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 12 will be titled ‘Friend,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see Bazz-B confronts Haschwalth at the palace, reigniting their rivalry. Fans will also see flashbacks explore their shared past.

This will reveal their early ambitions as Quincy and follow them up to the divergence in their paths. As they clash in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 12, their perspectives on loyalty and power are revealed, building tension in their decisive battle.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 11 recap

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 11, titled Shadows Gone, sees Shunsui’s bond with Nanao is revealed, including his efforts to protect her from the cursed family blade, Shinken Hakkyoken. In the present, Lille evolves further, forcing Nanao to wield the Zanpakuto, capable of reflecting divine power.

With Shunsui’s support, Nanao uses the blade to sever Lille’s arm, and together, they repel Lille’s massive attack, cutting him in half. Exhausted but victorious, they rest and recover before planning to rejoin the others in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 11.

