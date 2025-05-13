Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 22: Will Momoshiki Resurface? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter, titled 'Mangekyo Sharingan,' follows Sarada as she recalls her ambitions and feelings for Boruto. In a flashback, Boruto asks Sasuke about the Mangekyo Sharingan, and Sasuke notes Sarada's power has awakened, though she remains unaware.

In the present, Sarada uses her new ability to overpower Ryu, but collapses from exhaustion. Meanwhile, Koji and Eida reflect on Yodo's death. Boruto disobeys Koji's warnings and saves Konohamaru from Matsuri, prompting Jura to move toward the battlefield to confront him directly.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 22 will likely focus on Jura confronting Boruto, now that the Shinju leader has identified him as a direct threat. Jura’s immense strength and his link to all Shinju clones create an overwhelming danger that Boruto may not be able to handle alone.

This looming crisis could force Momoshiki to emerge and take over Boruto’s body to avoid mutual destruction. However, interference from characters like Kawaki, Code, Sarada, or Koji may alter the course of the conflict before Momoshiki resurfaces.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 22 will release on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For international readers, it will be accessible on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, around 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT, though the exact time may differ by region.

Fans can read the chapter on Shueisha’s official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ app. A physical edition of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 22 will also be featured in the latest V-Jump magazine issue.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.