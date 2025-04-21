Every Hashira Who Died by the End of Demon Slayer And When It Happened

Demon Slayer is renowned for its emotional weight and high-stakes battles, and few parts of the story depict this better than the fates of the Hashira. These elite swordsmen and women embodied the height of strength in the Demon Slayer Corps.

However, many of them met tragic ends during the war against Muzan and the Upper Moons. Keep reading to find out more about every Hashira who died, which chapter it occurred in, and the order in which they fell.

1. Flower Hashira, Kanae Kocho

Kanae is killed by Upper Moon 2, Doma, in a flashback revealed in Demon Slayer Chapter 141. She dies in Shinobu's arms, leaving a legacy that fuels her sister's vengeance.

2. Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku

Rengoku dies in Demon Slayer Chapter 66 (Episode 33 of the anime), after a fierce battle against Akaza in the Mugen Train Arc. He fights valiantly to protect others and dies standing.

3. Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu meets her end in Demon Slayer Chapter 163, also at the hands of Doma. Knowing she can't overpower him physically, she poisons herself with wisteria, ensuring his eventual death.

4. Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro dies in Demon Slayer Chapter 179, after helping to defeat Kokushibo. Despite his young age, he lands a decisive blow before succumbing to fatal injuries.

5. Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri succumbs to her wounds in Demon Slayer Chapter 200. She and Obanai support Tanjiro in the final fight, but don’t survive the aftermath.

6. Serpent Hashira, Obanai Iguro

Also dying in Demon Slayer Chapter 200, Obanai passes shortly after Mitsuri. They confess their love before dying, hoping to be reborn together.

7. Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei dies from severe injuries in Demon Slayer Chapter 200, shortly after the final battle. He envisions the children he once cared for as he passes.

By the manga’s end, the only Hashira to survive are Giyu Tomioka (Water), Tengen Uzui (Sound), and Sanemi Shinazugawa (Wind). Even so, Sanemi and Giyu’s fates beyond age 25 remain uncertain, due to the curse linked to the Demon Slayer Mark.

