Box Office: Can Sunny Deol's Jaat in Week 2 spoil Kesari 2's party? We analyze

Akshay Kumar would be next seen in the upcoming period courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2. The film is set to release very soon on 18 April, starring Akshay along with R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday as the leads. It is based on the battle for justice following the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre event. As the film is set to hit the theaters after 2 days, the box office is being driven by Sunny Deol starrer Jaat.

Advertisement

This mass entertainer released very recently on 10 April, has been accepted by the audience on a decent level. While the film is not an extraordinary blockbuster, it has received a positive reception from the audience and is currently running at an average pace. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and also stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh.

How can Jaat affect Kesari 2?

Jaat hit the theaters 8 days ago, i.e., last week, and is currently running in Week 1 of its release. On the release of Kesari 2, the Sunny Deol starrer would enter the second week of its run. The question raised here is whether Jaat, in its Week 2, can prove to be a tough challenge for the new release Kesari Chapter 2. Let’s analyze.

Firstly, both films are in largely different genres. While Jaat is a complete pan-Indian mass entertainer, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 is a period courtroom drama. Both cater to various audiences. The Sunny Deol film attracts the masses from B and C centers around India, while the Akshay Kumar film targets significant Tier 1 and 2 cities on its release.

Advertisement

Currently, Jaat is undergoing a very dull performance in big Tier 1 and 2 cities, and vice versa, as is the case with Kesari 2. Overall, both films are no competition to each other in their territories. Though the screens and shows of Jaat would be reduced due to a big new release in theaters, it would still keep the film running at a lower level.

Sunny Deol’s Jaat is expected to collect over Rs 49 crore in India net in 6 days. Given the hype surrounding Kesari 2, the Akshay Kumar film will open on the Good Friday holiday with an estimated Day 1 net of Rs 8.25 crore. Advance booking for the film has begun today.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Jaat India Net Box Office Update: Sunny Deol starrer nears Rs 50 crore mark on its 6th day