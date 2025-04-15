Jaat India Net Box Office Update: Sunny Deol starrer nears Rs 50 crore mark on its 6th day

Jaat India Net Box Office Update: Sunny Deol’s latest pan-India release Jaat is currently running in theaters nationwide. The film is helmed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, featuring Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh as the leading antagonists. It was released on April 10, and as it comes closer to the end of its 6th day, this Sunny Deol starrer’s 5-day total stands at Rs 46.25 crore India net.

Jaat’s expected Day 6 India net

The 5-day India net of Jaat stands at Rs 46.25 crore, which shows just an average trend at the box office, but not a very poor one. Adding on to this total, Day 6 of the film is currently expected to collect Rs 3.5 crore at the Indian box office, putting it just a few steps behind the Rs 50 crore mark, which would surely be crossed on Wednesday.

However, the film can achieve the same milestone by the end of today only if the night shows perform stronger than usual. As the rest of the day has shown a decent hold, the night shows are critical to ensure that the film hits the Rs 50 crore mark today. Though there are chances the achievement might wait until tomorrow, as today marks just a regular weekday.

How is Jaat performing at the box office?

As Jaat moves ahead with a good hold among the masses, the hold is equally weaker in the tier-1 and tier-2 territories. This Sunny Deol-led mass action entertainer is currently running well enough in rural areas of Rajasthan, UP, Central India, East Punjab, and Haryana, where the target audience of the film as well as the star Sunny Deol resides.

Meanwhile, Jaat is having a dull performance in large sections of the tier-1 and tier-2 centers, which was expected from the film even before its release. The majority of the collection of Jaat will be seen in the current week only, as the next Friday marks the release of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2.

Kesari 2 is a period courtroom drama based around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, while Jaat is a commercial mass entertainer. Though both films target a different section of the audience, they will certainly occupy a considerable number of screens and shows for Jaat.

Jaat in Cinemas

Jaat, led by Sunny Deol, was released on April 10 and is currently running in theaters worldwide. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

