The Diplomat Day 10 Box Office Trends: John Abraham's movie fails to get the desired jump in 2nd weekend

The Diplomat, led by John Abraham, was released on 14 March in theatres across India. The film features John as an Indian diplomat JP Singh working in Pakistan, also featuring Sadia Khateeb as an Indian woman suffering in Pakistan and struggling to return to her country.

The Diplomat Fails to Show a Desired Growth

This Shivam Nair directorial recently entered the 2nd weekend of its release after maintaining a moderate hold on the box office in its 1st week with a total of Rs 19.5 crore. As of its 2nd weekend, the film collected Rs 2 crore on Saturday, slowing down to a very minor growth on Sunday. This thriller film is expected to collect Rs 2.25 crore nett on its Day 10, taking its total to Rs 24.45 crore nett.

What Holds Back The Diplomat?

The Diplomat is currently facing competition on many fronts including Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava already on a blockbuster run for over a month and Tumko Meri Kasam, a considerably smaller thriller newly released at the box office. This new release is led by Ishwak Singh, Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma and Esha Deol.

Though this John Abraham starrer has seen positive reviews from critics and audiences, its growth is also restricted due to the IPL where two matches are set to be live streamed today. Even though The Diplomat is a unique thriller which has gained positive word of mouth among the audience, the beginning of IPL is always expected to distract the audience from any new movie release due to the hype for cricket.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

