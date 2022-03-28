EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor expresses joy over Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy; Says they’ll party once the baby arrives

Last week, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy, and posted a few beautiful pics with hubby Anand Ahuja on social media. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you,” she captioned the post on Instagram. Her actor-father Anil Kapoor too had taken to Twitter to share his excitement.

“Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news,” Anil Kapoor wrote. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla now, Sonam’s filmmaker-uncle Boney Kapoor too expressed his happiness. “Everybody is elated. Mohit Marwah’s daughter was born, now there is one good news from Sonam, and Mohit’s brother’s wife is also expecting. So there is good news all around. I spoke to Sonam, she had called me to give the news,” shares Boney Kapoor.

Are they planning to celebrate the big news with a party soon? “No party as of now, but after the delivery there will be a party,” Boney Kapoor promises.

Meanwhile, many celebrities congratulated Sonam and Anand on the actress’s announcement post. Dia Mirza commented, “Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you”. Kareena Kapoor Khan stated, “Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both can’t wait for the babies to play.” Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez also congratulated the soon-to-be parents.

