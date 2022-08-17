EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki to be shot in Dubai and Punjab next

Soon after completing the Mumbai schedule of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan left for the film’s International schedule. He shot for it in London, followed by Budapest for around a month, before returning back to the maximum city. While they have already completed shooting for a major chunk of the movie, we now have some more updates on this much awaited Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s collaboration. We have learnt that the remaining schedules of Dunki will be shot in Mumbai, Punjab and Dubai.

“Rajkumar Hirani is prepping for the remaining schedules, while simultaneously he has also begun work on the post-production of Dunki. They are yet to decide on the exact date from when they will resume shooting for the film. However, those logistics should be finalised soon,” informs a source close to the development. Meanwhile, SRK has already started shooting for Atlee Kumar’s Jawan, and will be juggling the project with Hirani’s Dunki.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, SRK’s Dunki co-star Taapsee Pannu had spoken about her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. “I have a special admiration, which I don’t know how it gets even bigger than what I have for him. But also because we both hail from the same city, there is a certain affinity that I have towards him also because of that,” the actress had said.

Shah Rukh had officially announced Dunki in April this year, and soon after had started shooting for the movie in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio. “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023,” SRK had captioned the announcement video on Instagram.

Furthermore, he has already completed shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

