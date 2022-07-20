EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Samantha’s Citadel makers to rope in Hollywood action director; Prep starts in August

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are headlining Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which is helmed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. This is Varun’s first and Samantha’s second collaboration with Raj and DK after they first worked together on The Family Man 2. We had earlier reported that Citadel’s lead pair will feature in some high-octane action sequences in the show, and will train in martial arts as a part of their prep. We now have some new updates on this much-awaited project. We have heard that Samantha and Varun will start their action training from August-end.

“Both Varun and Samantha are required to have a toned physique for Citadel and have already started working on it. Meanwhile, they will start their martial arts training from August-end, while the show is expected to roll by September-end or early October. The training will go on for around a month’s time. Raj and DK are currently in the process of fine-tuning the script and will start with the casting process for the supporting team in August. The makers are also getting a Hollywood action director onboard to choreograph the massive fight sequences for the show,” informs a source close to the development.

The show will kickstart in Mumbai, and then will later be shot in a few Eastern European countries. Meanwhile, Raj and DK have two more projects in the works. Guns & Gulaabs features Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav, and another untitled web show is headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, and Amol Palekar.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas’ next with RRR producer to roll from September, confirms DVV Danayya; Deets Inside